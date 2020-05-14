Quarry proposal to supply materials for SWBTA upgrades

A QUARRY at Canal Creek to provide construction materials for the $2.25 billion Shoalwater Bay Training Area upgrade project has been proposed to Livingstone Shire Council.

William Geddes, owner of The Caves Quarry on Mt Charlton Rd, is behind the application.

The proposed development is for extractive industry and will provide necessary construction materials to the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative Facilities Project at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The site location of the Palm Tree Quarry at Canal Creek.

It is detailed the Palm Tree Quarry at 2 Canal Creek, Canal Creek, would be a “campaign-based operation”, exclusively supplying materials to the Australian Defence Force. No quarry material will be sold or distributed to the open market or public.

Based on currently available project tender documents, it is estimated that up to 500,000 tonnes of quarry materials may be required in a calendar year to be delivered from the Palm Tree Quarry for the project over a period of three and a half years.

The 55 hectare site with an extraction and stockpile area of 3.8 hectares is directly adjacent to the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The nearest residence is 4.5km north-west of the site boundary.

Quarry operations are anticipated to including clearing of vegetation and topsoil, stockpiling topsoil for later use, drilling and blasting exposed rock, transferring and crushing and screen raw material, stockpiling final product for loading onto trucks and rehabilitating disturbed areas.

The proposed quarry would supply up to 500,000 tonnes of quarry material for the $2.25 billion Shoalwater Bay Training Area upgrade over three and a half years.

The proposed development is for extractive purposes only, no habitable buildings are proposed as the crib room and amenities will be temporary demountable buildings.

The proposed quarry operation would be regulated by the Department of Environment and Science through an Environmental Authority and would be required ensure land and water quality objectives are met and not cause any worsening to land and water quality.

It will be required that disturbed areas are progressively rehabilitated and revegetated.

The proposed hours of operation are 6am to 6pm, seven days a week and for sales, loading and dispatch of material , 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The application notes “given the site’s remote location (about five kilometres from nearest sensitive receptor), proximity to the project and the fact the operation is project based and temporary, it is considered that 24 hour sales, loading and dispatch of material should be supported in this instance”.

Renders for the proposed quarry.

The quarry would use a small portion of the local road network, which is about 700 metres of Canal Creek Road, and “is seldom used by the public”.

It is not anticipated the proposed operation would impact on the safety or efficiency of the transport network and the applicant is willing to maintain that portion of Canal Creek Road.

The application was lodged to council by Groundwork Plus on behalf of Mr Geddes on April 23.

The application included various documents with council and state departments, council pre-lodgement meeting minutes.