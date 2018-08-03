Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DENIM FOR A CAUSE: Quay St staff teamed up for a great cause on Jeans for Genes day.
DENIM FOR A CAUSE: Quay St staff teamed up for a great cause on Jeans for Genes day. Steph Allen
News

Quay St businesses get involved in Jeans for Genes Day

Steph Allen
by
3rd Aug 2018 2:45 PM

STAFF members from 4RO Rockhampton, Western Wireless and Advance Rockhampton sported their best denims for Jeans for Genes Day.

The initiative raises awareness and funds for patients suffering from genetic diseases such as leukaemia, epilepsy and autism and opens up discussion about the conditions themselves.

4RO promotions manager and part-time co-host, Kim Moss, decided to involve her whole Quay St building and hopefully inspire the public to jump on-board.

"It's a very easy cause to support and it's very important for helping to find a cure and prevention for genetic diseases in children,” she said.

The 4RO team are playing their part in raising funds for the cause.

"We've got merchandise [at our 4RO building] inside and are taking the merchandise out to the Rocky Swap tomorrow (Saturday) because we are broadcasting there as well,” Ms Moss said.

"There's opportunities for people to buy badges and there's yo-yos this year as well.

"It's something where everybody knows somebody could be affected by it.

"It's very easy to get involved and if you want to get involved next year, wear jeans to work, make a donation and buy a badge.”

To donate visit https://www.jeansforgenes.org.au/

genetic disease jeans for genes day
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Baker enters not guilty pleas for all historical charges

    premium_icon Baker enters not guilty pleas for all historical charges

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON man has entered pleas for 82 charges in relation to child sex offences that allegedly occurred at a former CQ orphanage between 1951-1976.

    Behind this happy smile lurks a monster who killed his kids

    premium_icon Behind this happy smile lurks a monster who killed his kids

    Opinion How callous domestic violence killers cop soft sentences

    House of the week: villa's stone throw from marina

    House of the week: villa's stone throw from marina

    Property Head down the ramp to your very own mooring with padded edges.

    Ravens coach: It's an exciting young team we've put together

    premium_icon Ravens coach: It's an exciting young team we've put together

    Netball Rocky indoor netballers shooting for glory at state championships

    • 3rd Aug 2018 1:58 PM

    Local Partners