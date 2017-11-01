Quay St provides goods this summer

ROCKY HOT SPOT: Quay Street is the place to be this summer with the Lively Quay Street programme to be introduced by Rockhampton Regional Council.

QUAY Street is the place to be this summer.

Rocky's riverbank will come to life on weekends between now until the end of February thanks to Rockhampton Regional Council's new Lively Quay Street programme.

Some of the events on offer this summer include a film festival, P!nk tribute show, cultural workshops and plenty of markets to keep the whole family entertained.

Mayor Margaret Strelow expressed her excitement for the new entertainment programme.

"With an event on Quay Street nearly every weekend it will become a place people naturally want to go after work on a Friday or Saturday for entertainment, market shopping, and for family friendly events,” Cr Strelow said.

"This programme will not only help highlight the excellent local talent we have, from music to arts and crafts to cultural groups, but will also celebrate our community spirit. What better place to celebrate than outdoors on our wonderful riverfront.”

In the past six months, Quay Street has been one of the Beef Capital's most popular hot spots.

It has hosted such events as the River Festival, the Food and Wine Festival, two Laneways Festivals, and the Rocky River Run.