News

Quay St provides goods this summer

ROCKY HOT SPOT: Quay Street is the place to be this summer with the Lively Quay Street programme to be introduced by Rockhampton Regional Council.
ROCKY HOT SPOT: Quay Street is the place to be this summer with the Lively Quay Street programme to be introduced by Rockhampton Regional Council. Contributed
by Sean Fox

QUAY Street is the place to be this summer.

Rocky's riverbank will come to life on weekends between now until the end of February thanks to Rockhampton Regional Council's new Lively Quay Street programme.

Some of the events on offer this summer include a film festival, P!nk tribute show, cultural workshops and plenty of markets to keep the whole family entertained.

Mayor Margaret Strelow expressed her excitement for the new entertainment programme.

"With an event on Quay Street nearly every weekend it will become a place people naturally want to go after work on a Friday or Saturday　for entertainment, market shopping, and for family friendly events,” Cr Strelow said.

"This programme will not only help highlight the excellent local talent we have, from music to arts and crafts to cultural groups, but will also celebrate our community spirit. What better place to celebrate than outdoors on our wonderful riverfront.”

In the past six months, Quay Street has been one of the Beef Capital's most popular hot spots.

It has hosted such events as the River Festival, the Food and Wine Festival, two Laneways Festivals, and the Rocky River Run.

Topics:  lively quay street programme quay street

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Veterans' shock at Cockscomb founder's death

Veterans' shock at Cockscomb founder's death

A ROCKHAMPTON psychologist who has made a world of difference to war veterans and emergency service personnel died last week, leaving a community in mourning.

Personal trainer's 4am threat to kill neighbours

A bootcamp in action.

Threats to kill family caught on video

GALLERY: Exclusive look inside H&M's Rocky mega store

Rockys new H&M store. Model Zoe Keleher.

National manager hints of more jobs soon on offer

Blind man loses irreplaceable mobility device in Rocky

irreplaceable: David Rankin has endured a week of sleepless nights after he lost his mobility device last Thursday in Rockhampton.

David Rankin has had a stressful week

Local Partners