Quay Street has Queenslander fever

AS we enter the time of year when cheers and bellows of "QUEENSLANDER” echo around our neighbourhoods, the street lights on Quay Street are getting on the State of Origin bandwagon.

Rockhampton Councillor Drew Wickerson said the region would mark game one by using it's feature lighting to paint the town maroon on Tuesday, Wednesday, (and if we win) Thursday nights.

"As proud Queensland supporters, this is a great way to evoke the Origin atmosphere in our community in support of the mighty maroons,” Cr Wickerson said.

"Go Queenslander!"

PANORAMA: Rockhampton is getting Origin fever. Contributed

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the feature lighting system could be put to a variety of uses, and this was an opportunity not to be missed.

"The building facades and new road pavement on Quay Street offer a unique canvas and the lighting technology has the flexibility to change the character and mood of our city's riverfront," Cr Strelow said.