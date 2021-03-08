Menu
Queen gives speech before Meghan, Harry interview

by Emma Reynolds
8th Mar 2021 6:11 AM

 

The Queen has spoken out just hours before Meghan's Oprah interview, praising "dedication to duty" in a Commonwealth Day address alongside other royals on the BBC.

Her Majesty delivered several barbed comments in a special broadcast called A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, which referred to "testing times" and featured Kate and William, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The hour-long program took place to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday - and comes ahead of Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which airs on CBS in the United States at 8pm-10pm ET on Sunday (12pm-2pm Monday AEDT).

The rival broadcasts by the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex land amid huge controversy over Megan and Harry's decision to give a tell-all interview on Palace life.

The Duchess of Sussex is also facing allegations of bullying aides during her time as a working royal, which she strenuously denies, with a spokesperson for the couple saying it is "no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience."

Last month, the Sussexes officially stepped back from royal duties, after announcing they were expecting their second child. Meghan has also won a privacy battle against a UK newspaper over a letter she sent her father, Thomas.

Originally published as Queen gives speech before Meg interview

commonwealth day editors picks prince harry and meghan markle royal family

