The Queen to face more heartache after the death of Prince Philip
News

Queen suffers unexpected tragedy

by Matt Wilkinson, The Sun
19th May 2021 11:48 AM

The Queen has suffered fresh heartache with the death of one of her two dorgi puppies.

Fergus was one of the pair given to Her Majesty to cheer her after Prince Philip fell ill.

She was said to be "devastated" when the pup, which was around five months old, died at the weekend - just over a month after the death of her husband aged 99.

She had walked Fergus and Muick most days in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

 

The Queen sitting with her Corgis in 1973. PA Wire/AAP
The Queen sitting with her Corgis in 1973. PA Wire/AAP

The dachshund-corgi crosses were a surprise gift from her son, Prince Andrew, in February.

They were by the Queen's side when the Duke was away in hospital - and when she was mired in Megxit.

A Windsor Castle insider said: "The Queen is absolutely devastated.

"The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period.

"Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.

"On top of that there's been the problems with her grandson, Harry."

 

RELATED: Prince Charles' subtle snub to Prince Harry

The Queen's corgis co-starred in her movie moment with Daniel Craig for the 2012 Olympics
The Queen's corgis co-starred in her movie moment with Daniel Craig for the 2012 Olympics

It was thought the Queen had given up on owning new pets after her corgi, Vulcan, died last October. Insiders said she feared they were a trip hazard.

Fergus was named after the Queen's uncle, Cpt Fergus Bowes-Lyon. He died in 1915 aged 26 as he led an attack on German lines at the Battle of Loos in France during World War One.

RELATED: Harry wanted to quit royals in his 20s.

Prince Andrew reportedly bought the Queen to Dorgis after the death of Prince Philip
Prince Andrew reportedly bought the Queen to Dorgis after the death of Prince Philip

The Queen is left with Muick - pronounced Mick and named after a beauty spot in Balmoral, Scotland - and older dorgi Candy.

She is the last living descendant of corgi Susan who was given to the Queen on her 18th birthday.

Buckingham Palace did not want to comment.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Queen suffers unexpected tragedy

