Queen's Birthday honours for four locals

COMMUNITY PILLAR: Merilyn Luck with some of the collection of art owned by the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

FOUR Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast residents will be honoured for their service to the community today as the Queen's Birthday celebrations get under way.

Frenchville's Peter Spence Milne, North Rockhampton's Professor Helen Eva Huntly, The Range's Merilyn Isabel Luck and Taranganba's Barry Vivian Vains have all been named in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove has approved 891 awards recognising a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia's Defence Force and Emergency Services.

Mr Milne will receive a Member (AM) in the General Division for significant service to primary industry, particularly to the livestock sector, to animal health and biosecurity programs, and to the community.

Prof Huntly has been awarded a Medal (OAM) in the General Division for service to tertiary education in Central Queensland, along with Mr Vains, for his service to veterans and their families.

Mrs Luck will receive a Medal (OAM) in the General Division for service to the community of Rockhampton.

A pillar of the Rockhampton community, Mrs Luck is best-known for her work with the Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust.

After 22 years as chairman of the Trust, Mrs Luck last year retired from the position and a wing of the gallery was named in her honour.

At a glance, Mrs Luck's work within the Rockhampton community also includes lay assistant at St Paul's Anglican Cathedral Rockhampton, since 1994; dean's churchwarden and councillor, 1985-2010; co-ordinator, diocese finance and planning, 1985-2000, and benefactor, diocesan foundation and cathedral restoration fund.

She has been a Central Queensland University Foundation director, 1995-1999; judge and benefactor, public speaking and other oratory competitions, Rockhampton Grammar School, from 1995-2016.

In 2013, Mrs Luck received CQUniversity's Companion of the University award and in 2012 she received a Rockhampton Regional Council Australia Day Cultural Award.

