Queen’s grandson questioned by police

Cops quizzed the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips after a complaint that he had driven to Scotland to see a married woman.

Police, who were called by angry locals, "issued advice" to Mr Phillips, 43, who lives 460 miles (740 kilometres) away in Gloucestershire.

Mr Phillips, who lives at his mum Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, turned up in the village of St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire.

Police called on him and the 40-year-old mum of two at her £475,000 ($860,000) home.

But officers decided he was not in breach of any COVID-19 lockdown rules after he explained he was on a business trip.

The woman - who is separated from her husband - is a pal of Peter's sister Zara Phillips from their days at private school Gordonstoun in Moray, Scotland.

RELATED: Queen 'upset' as favourite grandson separates from wife

RELATED: Queen's grandson Peter Phillips confirms royal divorce

She attended 39-year-old Zara's wedding to rugby star Mike Tindall in 2011.

The woman and fellow ex-Gordonstoun pupil Peter met again at a school reunion.

Dad-of-two Peter announced his split from Canadian wife Autumn, 41, in February of last year.

He was spotted outside the married woman's house and his Range Rover was still parked at her home yesterday.

"It seems wrong he has travelled here from England, whatever the circumstances," one local source said.

"Scotland is closed and if you flew here you would have to quarantine for 10 days."

RELATED: Why Peter and Autumn's split will ring palace alarm bells

RELATED: Failed royal marriage started in a blaze of controversy

A spokesman for Mr Phillips, a marketing consultant, said the royal had travelled on business with his company XL Medical, which provides rapid COVID-19 tests.

"We do not comment on ­details or circumstances of Mr Phillips' accommodation when travelling on ­business," he added.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said, "At around 6.40pm on Friday March 26, 2021, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus, Montrose. Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of ­legislation."

Mainland Scotland is in lockdown with travel only permitted for "essential purposes".

England has been under a "stay at home" order with a gradual easing of coronavirus rules starting on Sunday.

Earlier this year it was reported Peter and Autumn were staying at Gatcombe Park despite their split.

The pair - parents to daughters Savannah, 10, and Isla, eight - were said to be under the same roof for the sake of the girls and due to COVID-19.

Peter - the son of ­Princess Anne's ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - is 17th in line to the throne.

He is the Queen's "favourite grandson", say royal insiders.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Queen's grandson questioned by police