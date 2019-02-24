Menu
Queensland Ambulance crews have attended four significant incidents in the region over the weekend.
Queensland Ambulance crews have busy weekend in CQ

Leighton Smith
24th Feb 2019 11:57 AM
AMBULANCE crews have attended a number of accidents throughout the Rockhampton region over the weekend.

Here is a brief summary:

Friday

Gracemere - two vehicle crash

One female patient in her twenties was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital following a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Johnson Road and Lucas Street at 9.11pm. A second patient declined transport to hospital.

Saturday

Ambrose - vehicle into tree

Paramedics transported a female patient with neck injuries to Gladstone Hospital stable after a vehicle collided with a tree on the Bruce Highway at 3.52am.

The Caves - single vehicle rollover

A male in his forties sustained a head injury and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle rollover on Yaamba Road at 7.21pm.

Depot Hill - single motorbike accident

Paramedics were called to a private residence at 10.30pm for a single motorbike accident that happened at another unknown location. A male patient in his twenties sustained injuries to his neck and some abrasions. He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

