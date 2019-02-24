Queensland Ambulance crews have busy weekend in CQ

Queensland Ambulance crews have attended four significant incidents in the region over the weekend.

Queensland Ambulance crews have attended four significant incidents in the region over the weekend. Contributed

AMBULANCE crews have attended a number of accidents throughout the Rockhampton region over the weekend.

Here is a brief summary:

Friday

Gracemere - two vehicle crash

One female patient in her twenties was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital following a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Johnson Road and Lucas Street at 9.11pm. A second patient declined transport to hospital.

Saturday

Ambrose - vehicle into tree

Paramedics transported a female patient with neck injuries to Gladstone Hospital stable after a vehicle collided with a tree on the Bruce Highway at 3.52am.

The Caves - single vehicle rollover

A male in his forties sustained a head injury and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle rollover on Yaamba Road at 7.21pm.

Depot Hill - single motorbike accident

Paramedics were called to a private residence at 10.30pm for a single motorbike accident that happened at another unknown location. A male patient in his twenties sustained injuries to his neck and some abrasions. He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.