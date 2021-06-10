Menu
Brisbane’s bid could be about to clear the second last hurdle towards winning the right to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
News

Queensland another step closer to Olympic dream

by Dan Knowles
10th Jun 2021 5:08 AM
The International Olympic ­Committee's executive board is expected to hear from the Future Host Commission examining ­Brisbane's pitch to hold the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games late Thursday.

Depending on what the IOC bosses decide at the video meeting Thursday afternoon in Switzerland, Brisbane's bid could be about to clear the second last hurdle towards winning the right to host the Games and could see it go to a vote of the Olympic membership.

The next possible forum for a vote could be before the Tokyo Games next month, insiders say, but they are also warning the pitch is far from a "done deal".

"It's an important step in the process," a Queensland government spokesman said.

"Queenslanders are optimistic by nature, but we know the race is not over yet. We have done all we can to present a compelling case and we thank all our partners and our own public service whose work has got us to this point.

"Fingers crossed."

IOC vice-president, AOC boss John Coates will absent himself from the Brisbane Future Host Commission part of the broader executive board meeting.

The SEQ Council of Mayors proposed a Games bid to fast-track public transport.

