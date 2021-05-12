Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ballet Dancers Yanela Pinera and Patrico Reve at Riverstage. Photo Lachie Millard
Queensland Ballet Dancers Yanela Pinera and Patrico Reve at Riverstage. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th May 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour kicking off in July.

In what will be its biggest regional tour to date, the company will take community classes, in-school workshops and teacher professional development sessions to 34 locations over six months.

Gladstone and Rockhampton will be treated to Queensland Ballet’s special performance Tutus on Tour as well as a community workshop for all ages in July and August respectively.

An annual tradition for the company, the community engagement regional tour aims to inspire regional communities, providing them the opportunity to experience the physical, social and emotional benefits of dance.

Queensland Ballet Artistic director Li Cunxin said he was excited to see the tour expand to new locations.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal donors, who allow us to connect with communities all across Queensland,” Mr Li said.

“Dance has the incredible ability to transform lives, whether it’s through the physical movement, the social aspect or the creative expression.

For QB education manager Martha Godber, the tour marks her eighth year on the road delivering the program.

“We are thrilled to be visiting more regional communities than ever before, and so excited to bring our QB education and community workshops to people in Northern Territory and rural Queensland,” Ms Godber said.

“As we build capacity to grow our community regional touring program, we are able to make inclusive dance experiences more accessible and provide opportunity for people across the state to engage with QB.”

Registrations for workshops in July and August are now open. To find out what is on offer in your town, click here.

Registrations now open for:

July

Gladstone 28-31 July (Tutus on Tour performance)

August

Rockhampton 5-6 August (Tutus on Tour performance)

gladstone queensland ballet queensland ballet regional rockhampton
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council comes to decision on new Marlborough signs

        Premium Content Council comes to decision on new Marlborough signs

        News Livingstone Shire Council has reached a decision about whether to install entry signs to Marlborough, after numerous meetings about the issue.

        Mum does burnout in front of police

        Premium Content Mum does burnout in front of police

        Crime A mother of two infants did a burnout in front of police because she had been “in a...

        Name and shame: Old Bruce Hwy driver had BAC .220

        Premium Content Name and shame: Old Bruce Hwy driver had BAC .220

        Crime Drink and drug-drivers convicted recently in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

        Central Highlands council CEO resigns

        Premium Content Central Highlands council CEO resigns

        Council News Mr Mason was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in August 2013 and will leave for...