28°
News

Queensland Ballet searching for young Rocky dancers

Christine Mckee
| 25th May 2017 8:05 AM
EN POINTE: Rockhampton's Kenzie Andrews, 10, was chosen as an ambassador for Australian ballet shoe and dancewear company, Bloch
EN POINTE: Rockhampton's Kenzie Andrews, 10, was chosen as an ambassador for Australian ballet shoe and dancewear company, Bloch Michael van de Kerkhof for Bloch

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOUNG dancers from Rockhampton are being offered a unique opportunity to dance on stage with the Queensland Ballet in its upcoming production of La Fille mal gardee.

The company will tour to Toowoomba, Maryborough, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast and in each production, young dancers aged from 5-12 years are needed to dance alongside the company.

QB's artistic director, Li Cunxin is most famous as Mao's Last Dancer and said it was a wonderful opportunity for aspiring young dancers to share the spotlight with professional dancers and to learn a little about what it's like to be part of a vibrant and dynamic ballet company.

"We are still looking for young starts to join us, especially boys,” he said.

La Fille mal gardee translates to The Wayward Daughter and is a comic ballet in two acts.

It was originally inspired by a painting and was first performed in France in 1789.

It is considered one of the most important works in ballet repertoire.

Queensland Ballet will perform at The Pilbeam Theatre on August 25 and from August 23-26 will run free workshops for dancers aged from 2-17 years.

"The classes are not about how well a child can dance, they are about having fun, making friends and exploring the wonderful world of ballet,” Ms Renshaw said.

They include Twinkle Toes sessions for children aged 2-5 years and ballet classes for dance students 6-18 years.

Li Cunxin said it was with the support of the Tim Fairfax Foundation that the company was able to bring the joy of ballet to young people all over Queensland, including free in-school workshops that link to the Australian curriculum.

Dance with the Stars

  • Audition date is June 27
  • You must register by tomorrow, May 26
  • www.queenslandballet.com.au
  • All relevant information will be sent via email after registration
  • QB needs three boys and three girls
  • Ages 5-12 years
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  auditions ballet kenzie andrews pilbeam theatre queensland ballet

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Model House reveal fight to survive with new store plans

Model House reveal fight to survive with new store plans

Rockhampton small business saved by local support

Questions raised about levee conditions

Labour Senator for Queensland, Murray Watt.

Capricornia MP stands firm against criticism from Labor Senator

Business is wood firing up for miner turned chef

FIRED UP: Woodfire 600 owner Brett Milburn loves his new job.

Brett Milburn took a chance and left the mines to chase a dream

43 Rocky locals go bankrupt in horror three months

ROCKHAMPTON locals are struggling to pay their debts.

Local Partners

Stalls to be slugged higher fee after Rocky Council review

RRC proposed fees and charges schedule for 2017/18 approved with increases up to 10%

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

WWII dog tags reunited with owners 70 years later

HELP: Tim Hill appeals for help finding owners for these tags and access to more properties to find more tags.

Tim is on a mission to unite WWII dog tags with their owners

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

UST when it looked as though Rebel Wilson’s defamation trial couldn’t get any more Hollywood, she told us about Uncle Walt.

Queensland Ballet searching for young Rocky dancers

EN POINTE: Rockhampton's Kenzie Andrews, 10, was chosen as an ambassador for Australian ballet shoe and dancewear company, Bloch

Young ballet dancers invited to audition for QB role

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

How true-blue train driver became a TV star

Bernie Baker stars in the TV series Railroad Australia.

Fan reactions still surprise Bernie Baker.

Conviction for Snapchat body shaming of elderly woman

Dani Mathers was arrested after snapping a photo of a naked, elderly woman in a US gym and posting it on social media. Picture: Supplied

Model convicted for secretly snapping and posting a naked gym pic

What's on the big screen this week

Kaya Scodelario and Johnny Depp in a scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

JACK Sparrow faces an old foe and Sam Worthington stars in The Shack

Granny Flat, Solar Power, Brick Base

21 Barrett Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $335,000

If you have been looking for a home that will suit dual living or just to have room to spread out and relax this property is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Duplex - Renovated and Position Perfect Investment Opportunity

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $219,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $219,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

PERFECT SETTING FIRST CLASS LOCATION

25 Spencer Street, The Range 4700

House 4 1 1 $293,000

This home defies conventionality, it offers perspective buyers a chance to live at a Range location for a budget price. - From the new paint, this home is...

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Large high quality home in Hill Side

28 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This large home in the popular estate of Hill Side has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Features include, 4 bedroom (the large Executive main...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Here Today, GONE Tomorrow!

301 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Renovated homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home provides a beautiful first home for those...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!