Queensland Ballet searching for young Rocky dancers

YOUNG dancers from Rockhampton are being offered a unique opportunity to dance on stage with the Queensland Ballet in its upcoming production of La Fille mal gardee.

The company will tour to Toowoomba, Maryborough, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast and in each production, young dancers aged from 5-12 years are needed to dance alongside the company.

QB's artistic director, Li Cunxin is most famous as Mao's Last Dancer and said it was a wonderful opportunity for aspiring young dancers to share the spotlight with professional dancers and to learn a little about what it's like to be part of a vibrant and dynamic ballet company.

"We are still looking for young starts to join us, especially boys,” he said.

La Fille mal gardee translates to The Wayward Daughter and is a comic ballet in two acts.

It was originally inspired by a painting and was first performed in France in 1789.

It is considered one of the most important works in ballet repertoire.

Queensland Ballet will perform at The Pilbeam Theatre on August 25 and from August 23-26 will run free workshops for dancers aged from 2-17 years.

"The classes are not about how well a child can dance, they are about having fun, making friends and exploring the wonderful world of ballet,” Ms Renshaw said.

They include Twinkle Toes sessions for children aged 2-5 years and ballet classes for dance students 6-18 years.

Li Cunxin said it was with the support of the Tim Fairfax Foundation that the company was able to bring the joy of ballet to young people all over Queensland, including free in-school workshops that link to the Australian curriculum.

