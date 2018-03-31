Queensland bans 100 per cent FIFO workforce

NEW laws to stop 100% fly-in, fly-out workforces at mines are now in place, but Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker believes it is how the new rules will be implemented that will be the real test.

Cr Baker, one of the campaigners to get the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act into law to help reduce the negative impact on mines on the surrounding communities, cautiously welcomed the milestone yesterday.

"It's our responsibility as a council," Cr Baker said, adding she still had reservations on the way it will be implemented and managed.

"The legislation is the first step in the right direction," she said. It means major resource projects near regional centres will no longer be able to employ 100 per cent fly-in fly-out workforces in Queensland.

Under the Act, large resource projects are those that have 100 or more workers and an environmental authority, and are located within a 125-kilometre radius of a nearby regional community with at least 200 residents.

It will apply initially to 61 large resource projects, including 43 coal, 15 mineral and three liquefied natural gas projects, and 230 communities, like Moranbah and Middlemount have been listed as associated with these projects.

It's believed there are currently two 100 per cent FIFO mines, both of them near Moranbah. Any project on the list is required to transition to include recruitment of local workers within six months.

"Central Queensland towns like Moranbah - which is a nearby regional community close to 25 large resource projects - will realise significant benefits, with locals having a fairer opportunity of securing employment under the new Act," Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said.

"Project owners will have to demonstrate to the Coordinator-General that their workforce and supply chain arrangements provide opportunities to build strong and sustainable resource communities."

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan also welcomed the changes, adding it had been a Labor government decision to approve the two 100 per cent FIFO mines.

"This is something I proudly fought for when in Government.... standing up in the party room to make it an LNP commitment going into the 2015 State Election. I was the one who lit the fuse that day....," Mr Costigan wrote in a post on social media Friday evening.

"Unfortunately, due to poor salesmanship, no one seemed to know our position on this controversial issue and sadly, after 70-odd years, with Ted (Malone)'s retirement, we lost the key seat of Mirani which relies so heavily on the coal mining industry. That also proved very costly in the big scheme of things as history now shows we also lost Government after 34 months."