A DARLING Downs wagyu has proved a cut above the competition, claiming the title of "Australia's best steak" at the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show Branded Beef & Lamb Awards.

The Wagyu Kiwami from Stockyard Beef near Toowoomba took out the coveted prize for the fourth year in a row.

"Kiwami once again showcased its extraordinary credentials - long-lasting, well-retained juiciness, a luxurious molten texture on the palate, and visually it was outstanding," said chief judge Elaine Millar.

The financial pressures on farmers brought on by of a tough year of drought and COVID-19 saw entries almost halve in the competition. However, Ms Millar said the quality was still strong.

David Clark from Stockyard won Grand Champion, Branded Beef of Show. Picture: Josh Woning

"The scores were high and very close, many with less than one-point difference, therefore proving that grain, grass and wagyu entries are all worthy of the highest accolades."

Dean Loudoun and Daniel Woodward from Woodward Foods Australia won the Branded Lamb Grand Champion. Picture: Josh Woning

Lamb entries were also about half of that of last year, with the prize for Australia's best lamb going to Woodward Foods Australia for the second year in a row, with a Victorian-bred admission.

"The lamb showcased beautifully balanced flavours of emulsified cashew, sweet biscuit and delicate earthy oyster mushrooms," said Ms Millar.

The entries were judged by a team of food experts and top chefs over two days.

RQFWS award-winning beef and lamb products will be served at a special Ekka pop-up on King St in Brisbane's Bowen Hills from 7-16 August.

Originally published as Queensland beef wins 'best steak in Australia'