Queensland Blades go up against Commonwealth Games visitors

HOCKEY: Rockhampton product Ashley Hennegan went up against the Indian national team in Brisbane on Saturday night as part of the Queensland Blades.

The Blades just missed a win after a 5-3 defeat by the world's number six team at the State Hockey Centre.

The trial matches against international teams, India and Scotland, are precursors to the Commonwealth Games.

"Our boys played well. Leading up to the Commonwealth Games, we had all the nations that are over here taking part in that,” Blades coach Matt Wells said.

"Saturday night was more or less practise for those teams.

"They came to us, looking for the extra matches to prepare and it was a good opportunity for Queensland just to be able to put our Australia Hockey League (AHL) type squad players and our national junior squad players together and play some games.

"We don't often get too many touring international sides or the opportunity to play and this was one we couldn't pass up.”

Wells said the experience was a "shake-up”, with the team not having "as much time on the ball and having to pass a lot quicker than they're used to”.

"Their elimination skills were not as effective against India,” he said.

Although the Blades will not be competing in the Commonwealth Games, the international matches were great opportunities for the Queensland side to "gauge themselves in the hockey world, see where they sit and how they need to play to be in the top tier”.

Despite their 2-0 loss against Scotland on Wednesday, the Blades still scored a 3-1 win against the side on Monday.

"There was stability in some of the older senior guys in the team,” Wells said.

"They just have consistency in their performances.

"Ashley played all three matches and was right in the mix and exactly where I'd expect him to be.”

Wells said the Rockhampton player "only gets better as the year goes on” and has the "right attitude”.

"He's a good, hard country lad and plays hard and fair which is all I can ask for,” Wells said.

Hennegan said playing in the Blades with "guys from Mackay and Gladstone”, who he has played with since he was a child, was "like a big catch up”.

"They all came to Brisbane and played three days of solid hockey which is always good,” Hennegan said.

"Leaning into the Super League in the first week of May, I'm sure the boys are excited, especially after the Commonwealth Games.

"I played in it last year but was injured at the end of the year leading into the national AHL hockey league.

"We came third for the last two years in the Super League.

"It's a competition where you get to play for your home town as a larger country team. That brand of hockey is always fun and a great weekend away with the guys.”

Hennegan, who moved to Brisbane 10 years ago to play for the University of Queensland seniors team, began playing seniors in Rockhampton at 14 for Southside United.

In 2009, Hennegan was named Rookie of the Year by the Brisbane Hockey League.