Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

OUR region scored a healthy budget boost directed at infrastructure, hospitals and schools with more than $1.5 billion allocated across Central Queensland.

State Treasurer Jackie Trad this morning peeled the lid off a can full of fiscal goodness designed to keep Rockhampton firing on all cylinders.

A total of $1.044 billion was earmarked for capital works and infrastructure projects; the government will fork out $610.4 million for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service; and schools will receive $30.9 million for ongoing building and refurbishment works.

The $352 million State and Federal government-funded Rookwood Weir project scored $66 million from the Queensland budget coffers; $330m will go towards the management of the Great Barrier Reef; and $82.7m will be spent on improving the North Coast railway line.

The government has also promised $6.2 million to increase training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $11.9 million to support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

Key spending in Rockhampton includes:

- $15.7 million for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.

- $9 million towards the $30 million Rockhampton Road Train access project.

- $6.7 million for the Great Keppel Island recovery package.

- $5 million towards the $17.2 million CBD upgrade.

- $4.1 million to fix the Yeppoon Rail line.

- $2 million towards the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.

- $1 million for the new $9.5 million Rockhampton Drug and Rehabilitation Facility.

- $1.1 million for additional classrooms at Yeppoon State High School.

- $800,000 for the upgrade of the region's main fire and rescue service facility.



Road funding commitments include:

- $40 million for the Bruce Highway northern access upgrade at St Lawrence.

- $10.9 million for the ongoing Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and a further $10 million for overtaking lanes between Gracemere and Emerald.

- $8.8 million for road widening and safety upgrades on Port Alma Road.

