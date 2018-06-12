Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?
OUR region scored a healthy budget boost directed at infrastructure, hospitals and schools with more than $1.5 billion allocated across Central Queensland.
State Treasurer Jackie Trad this morning peeled the lid off a can full of fiscal goodness designed to keep Rockhampton firing on all cylinders.
A total of $1.044 billion was earmarked for capital works and infrastructure projects; the government will fork out $610.4 million for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service; and schools will receive $30.9 million for ongoing building and refurbishment works.
The $352 million State and Federal government-funded Rookwood Weir project scored $66 million from the Queensland budget coffers; $330m will go towards the management of the Great Barrier Reef; and $82.7m will be spent on improving the North Coast railway line.
The government has also promised $6.2 million to increase training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $11.9 million to support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.
Key spending in Rockhampton includes:
- $15.7 million for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.
- $9 million towards the $30 million Rockhampton Road Train access project.
- $6.7 million for the Great Keppel Island recovery package.
- $5 million towards the $17.2 million CBD upgrade.
- $4.1 million to fix the Yeppoon Rail line.
- $2 million towards the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.
- $1 million for the new $9.5 million Rockhampton Drug and Rehabilitation Facility.
- $1.1 million for additional classrooms at Yeppoon State High School.
- $800,000 for the upgrade of the region's main fire and rescue service facility.
Road funding commitments include:
- $40 million for the Bruce Highway northern access upgrade at St Lawrence.
- $10.9 million for the ongoing Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and a further $10 million for overtaking lanes between Gracemere and Emerald.
- $8.8 million for road widening and safety upgrades on Port Alma Road.
- NewsRegional