Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Dollars
Australian Dollars
Politics

Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

Sherele Moody
by
12th Jun 2018 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR region scored a healthy budget boost directed at infrastructure, hospitals and schools with more than $1.5 billion allocated across Central Queensland.

State Treasurer Jackie Trad this morning peeled the lid off a can full of fiscal goodness designed to keep Rockhampton firing on all cylinders.

A total of $1.044 billion was earmarked for capital works and infrastructure projects; the government will fork out $610.4 million for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service; and schools will receive $30.9 million for ongoing building and refurbishment works.

The $352 million State and Federal government-funded Rookwood Weir project scored $66 million from the Queensland budget coffers; $330m will go towards the management of the Great Barrier Reef; and $82.7m will be spent on improving the North Coast railway line.

The government has also promised $6.2 million to increase training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $11.9 million to support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

Key spending in Rockhampton includes:
- $15.7 million for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.
- $9 million towards the $30 million Rockhampton Road Train access project.
- $6.7 million for the Great Keppel Island recovery package.
- $5 million towards the $17.2 million CBD upgrade.
- $4.1 million to fix the Yeppoon Rail line.
- $2 million towards the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.
- $1 million for the new $9.5 million Rockhampton Drug and Rehabilitation Facility.
- $1.1 million for additional classrooms at Yeppoon State High School.
- $800,000 for the upgrade of the region's main fire and rescue service facility.


Road funding commitments include:
- $40 million for the Bruce Highway northern access upgrade at St Lawrence.
- $10.9 million for the ongoing Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and a further $10 million for overtaking lanes between Gracemere and Emerald.
- $8.8 million for road widening and safety upgrades on Port Alma Road. 

 

- NewsRegional

Related Items

queensland budget 2018 rockhampton

Top Stories

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    News ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council takes down ad after community backlash

    CQ home builder goes bust

    premium_icon CQ home builder goes bust

    Business Metro Builders leaves up to 24 homes unfinished, owes more than $2m

    Whale seen off Tanby Point

    Whale seen off Tanby Point

    Your Story One man jumped from the tinnie to take a closer look.

    Mayors reveal State Budget wish lists

    premium_icon Mayors reveal State Budget wish lists

    News Super cars, levee, boat ramps, aquatic centre, fishermen's wharf etc

    Local Partners