Five-minute guide to Queensland Budget 2018

Queensland Budget 2018: Where the money is being spent.

TREASURER Jackie Trad has delivered her first State Budget, with big borrowing to underpin major spends on infrastructure, health and education.

STATE OF THE BUDGET

- 2017/18 surplus of $1.512 billion, up $1.02 billion than what was originally projected thanks to a strong increase in coal and LNG prices

- Projected 2018-19 surplus of $148 million

- Revenue is expected to dip to $57.7 billion while expenses are also expected to increase

- Economic growth of 2.75 per cent in 2017-18, expected to grow to 3.0 per cent in 2018-19

- Expenses 2018/19 $57.590 billion, increase of $843 million (1.5 per cent)

- Health and education make up 54.4 per cent of gov expenses

JOBS

- Unemployment projected to stay at 6 per cent for 2018-19

- 83,500 jobs created in the 12 months to April

- 3833 additional public servants in 2018-19, representing an increase of 1.7 per cent

- $73 million increase in funding over four years for Advance Queensland

- $155 million contributed to the Back to Work program, making a $369 million commitment over the next four years

INFRASTRUCTURE

- $11.6 billion capital works program, expecting to support 38,000 jobs, with $45.8 billion projection over four years

- $4.9 billion on roads and transport

- $733 million for the 5.4bn Cross River Rail to go to planning and procurement

- $534.3 million to the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing

- $339.1 million towards construction and upgrades of social housing

- $89.2 million towards a $370 million new public transport ticketing system

Despite no funds from the Turnbull Government, the Palaszczuk Government is pushing ahead with funding Cross River Rail in Brisbane.

COST OF LIVING

- First Home Owner Grant of $15,000 extended for 12 months

- $200 million increase to concessions

EDUCATION

- 3700 extra teachers over the next four years

- $808 million across seven years for a future schools fund

- $235 million over four years to substantially upgrade 17 state schools across the state

HEALTH

- $570 million committed over six years to improve public hospital capacities

- $84.8 million for regional hospital upgrades to Hervey Bay, Gladstone, Roma and Caloundra hospitals

- 3,500 new nurses and midwives over four years

LAW AND ORDER

- $171.9 over four years for 400 additional police officers

- An extra 85 counter-terrorism officers and operational specialists costing $55.1 million over four years

- A further $10.6 million to further construction of the $46.7 million counter terrorism training centre at Wacol