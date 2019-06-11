Queensland Budget 2019: What's Rockhampton getting

HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for the Rockhampton region.



Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $1.7 billion to the central Queensland area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $1.1b - heading towards infrastructure projects.



Capital works funding for Rockhampton includes:



• $83m for Rookwood Weir project;

• $88m for the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion;

• $15m for the Bruce Highway Terranova Drive works;

• $29.1m for the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and a further $16.8m for the Rockhampton to Emerald stretch of the motorway;

• $10.4m for the Bajool-Port Alma Road works;

• $14.9m for the Rockhampton road train access; and

• $52m for the Stanwell Power Station;

The government has also set aside $622m for health and $43.7m for education for all of central Queensland.

The Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operational Centre received $1.3m and Yeppoon State High School has $1.5m for its building works.

Other budget highlights include:

• Fairbairn Dam improvement project: $18.6 million;

• Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Pilot: $17.7 million;

• Black Gully Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade: $1 million;

• Emerald State High School: $1.7 million;

• Yeppoon rail line: $1.1 million;

• North West Island campground: $850,000;

• Emerald Saleyards upgrade: $504,732; and

• Yeppoon State School: $250,000.



- NewsRegional