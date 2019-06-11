Menu
The Rookwood weir is one of the key projects being funded in the State budget.
Politics

Queensland Budget 2019: What's Rockhampton getting

Sherele Moody
11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for the Rockhampton region.

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $1.7 billion  to the central Queensland area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $1.1b - heading towards infrastructure projects.

Capital works funding for Rockhampton includes:

• $83m for Rookwood Weir project;
• $88m for the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion;
• $15m for the Bruce Highway Terranova Drive works;
• $29.1m for the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and a further $16.8m for the Rockhampton to Emerald stretch of the motorway;
• $10.4m for the Bajool-Port Alma Road works;
• $14.9m for the Rockhampton road train access; and
• $52m for the Stanwell Power Station;
The government has also set aside $622m for health and $43.7m for education for all of central Queensland.
The Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operational Centre received $1.3m and Yeppoon State High School has $1.5m for its building works.
Other budget highlights include:
• Fairbairn Dam improvement project: $18.6 million;
• Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Pilot: $17.7 million;
• Black Gully Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade: $1 million; 
• Emerald State High School: $1.7 million; 
• Yeppoon rail line: $1.1 million;
• North West Island campground: $850,000; 
• Emerald Saleyards upgrade: $504,732; and
• Yeppoon State School: $250,000.


