Queensland Budget delivers a hefty boost for Rocky

BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENT: Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick was proud to hand down a budget which provided many benefits for Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke’s electorate including $8.4 million for a business case examining building a new TAFE Centre of Excellence.

THE Queensland Government’s 2020 Budget will spend up a storm around the Rockhampton region in an effort to supercharge employment and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Following his party’s success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to heel in the Sunshine State, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke has thrown his support behind the plans contained within the 2020-21 Budget.

Building on the initial $1.2 billion Queensland Health COVID-19 response plan established earlier this year, he said the $360.5 million allocation for 2020-21 would support a range of critical services to ensure Queensland remained COVID safe as people were welcomed back to the state.

The funding was in addition to standard operational funding for health and emergency services.

“At the recent state election I committed to deliver the stage 1 redevelopment of Browne Park Stadium and am pleased that this budget provides $25 million to achieve this,” Mr O’Rourke said.

The member for Rockhampton couldn’t be happier that his government’s record spending on health would deliver much needed infrastructure to the city.

“I’m proud to be part of a Labor Government which will invest $31 million to expand the Rockhampton Hospital and support 90 local construction jobs,” he said.

“The funding includes $8.2 million to commence the delivery of a cardiac hybrid theatre to establish diagnostic and interventional cardiac services to support a wide range of cardiovascular procedures, worth $18.2 million.

ELECTION PLEDGE: Labor's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles was joined by Labor's candidates for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke and Keppel, Brittany Lauga to make an election promise of $31 towards the upgrade and expansion of Rockhampton Hospital.

“The new state-of-the-art cardiac hybrid theatre at Rockhampton Hospital will give locals better access to health services, closer to home.”

He said the hybrid theatre combined a surgical operating theatre with advanced medical imaging devices to improve patient outcomes and survival.

“It will provide access to Level 5 Cardiac diagnostic, implantation and interventional services for Central Queenslanders,” he said.

“Funding also includes $12.8 million for an expansion and refurbishment of the mental health ward.

“Funds of $1.6 million to continue replacement of the auxiliary fire and rescue station at Gracemere, worth $2.21 million, will see this work progress in 2021.”

Visit the Budget web page to learn more and access an interactive map of Budget initiatives across Queensland.

ROCKHAMPTON BUDGET 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS

ROOKWOOD ANNOUNCEMENT: Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Sunwater's Michael Pittman and Capricorn Enterprise's Neil Lethlean, were delighted to be joined by CQ's McCosker Contracting staff and managing director Bob McCosker, who will co-build Rookwood Weir.

Rookwood Weir

$115 million in 2020-21 out of a $352.2 million total spend to continue construction of Rookwood Weir to add up to 76,000 megalitres to Central Queensland’s water supply. Support agricultural growth, and enhance urban water security for Gladstone and Capricorn Coast. Jointly funded by the Queensland and Australian Governments.

Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion

$48.5 million in 2020-21 out of a $243.2 million total spend to increase capacity by 398 beds, deliver infrastructure for increased prison industries, expand carparking and upgrade wastewater.

Browne Park

$25 million commitment to deliver the stage 1 redevelopment of Browne Park Stadium.

Rockhampton Art Gallery

$2 million in 2020-21 out of a $31.5 million total spend to provide funding to the Rockhampton Regional Council for the construction of the new Rockhampton Museum of Art. Part of the Building our Regions program.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk, former-mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke with workers at the new art gallery construction site.

Energy

$5.5 million in 2020-21 out of a $10.7 million total spend to establish a new substation at Gracemere to improve network performance.

Central Queensland University Rockhampton

$8.4 million total spend for a business case for a Rockhampton campus consolidation and a new Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence.

Education

$0.30 million of $0.30 million – Provide equitable access to amenities and B Block – Crescent Lagoon State School

$0.09 million of $0.09 million – Install A Block lift – Crescent Lagoon State School

$0.10 million of $0.10 million – Hard roof shade cover to existing Prep Play Area – Crescent Lagoon State School

$0.19 million of $0.19 million – Covered STEM Amphitheatre – Glenmore State High School

$0.92 million allocated across 16 schools in the Rockhampton electorate for maintenance in schools throughout the 2020-21 financial year

$0.36 million allocated across 16 schools in the Rockhampton electorate for minor works in schools throughout the 2020-21 financial year

$0.03 million of $0.04 million – Provide equitable access to hall stage – North Rockhampton State High School

$0.25 million of $0.25 million – Replace septic system – Port Curtis Road State School

$0.37 million of $0.37 million – SSS 19-20 Quadrangle Upgrade – Rockhampton North Special School

$0.70 million of $0.70 million – School security fence – Rockhampton State High School

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said his government was paying for a new school fence at Rockhampton State High School.

Health

$8.2 million to commence the delivery of a cardiac hybrid theatre to establish diagnostic and interventional cardiac services to support a wide range of cardiovascular procedures, worth $18.2 million.

$1.3 million to continue the upgrade of the Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operations Centre, worth $7 million.

ELECTION PLEDGE: Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles and Labor candidates for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke have promised $5.5 million to build a brand new and expanded North Rockhampton Ambulance Station if re-elected.

$652,000 to continue the upgrade of the adult mental health services and anti-ligature, worth $6.8 million.

$150,000 to commence the refurbishment and delivery of a 6 bed expansion to the

Rockhampton Hospital mental health ward, worth $6 million.

Police

Mobile Police Beat Vans – $680,000 in 2020-21 as part of a $3,750,000 commitment to provide 25 new mobile police beat vans across the state.

Additional QLite devices – $2,000,000 in 2020-21 as part of a $5,920,000 commitment to provide frontline police officers with an additional 1,400 Qlite mobile tablet devices.

Body Worn Cameras for Police – $2,100,000 in 2020-21 as part of a $6,300,000 commitment to continue the body worn camera program and to provide more effective and efficient policing services to the people of Queensland.

Long Term Police Personnel Growth – Additional funding for 2,025 Police Personnel – $12,011,000 in 2020-21 to commence the five year 2025 police personnel commitment.

Safe Night Precincts – $5,000,000 in 2020-21 as part of a $20,000,000 commitment to support the continued presence of police officers in Safe Night Precincts.

POLICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Police Minister Mark Ryan and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke visited Rockhampton Police Station to announce plans to deploy 150 additional police and a mobile police beat vehicle to this region.

(NEW) Continuation of Major and Serious Organised Crime Operations – $5,441,000 in 2020-21 to permanently fund Major and Serious Organised Crime Operations.

Project Booyah and RESPECT program – $4,256,000 in 2020-21 to continue Project Booyah, a two year early intervention program for at risk youth; and to expand the RESPECT program into schools.

Employment, Small Business and Training

May receive a share of $6,723,000 for the delivery of SQW in Central QLD RAP.

The BTW – Regional Employment Package in Rockhampton electorate has supported 845 jobs, through funding of $8,914,412 to date, with at least $496,000 committed so far in 2020-21.

229 Small Business Adaption Grants totalling $2,000,424 have been paid to date in the Rockhampton region.

Environment and Science

$120,000 in 2020-21 out of a $1.3 million total spend to support the River Health Partnership and regional waterways health report cards. Part of the Queensland Reef Water Quality Program and the Reef 2050 Plan.

Fire and Emergency Services

$1.6 million to continue replacement of the auxiliary fire and rescue station at Gracemere, worth $2.21 million

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke announce $2.1 million in funding for the Gracemere Fire Rescue Station.

Justice and Attorney-General

$1,574,149 as part of a $6,296,596 commitment over four years to provide support to vulnerable individuals and assist them to get their lives back on track. (Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service $227,700 and Women’s Health Information and Referral Service Central Queensland Inc $1,346,449).

$460,319 as part of a $1,841,276 commitment over four years to provide domestic and family violence services to improve the safety and wellbeing of victims and their children, particularly those in high risk situations. (Helem Yumba Inc).

$58,080 as part of a $232,320 commitment over four years to provide domestic and family violence services to improve the safety and wellbeing of victims and their children, particularly those in high risk situations. (Helem Yumba Inc).

Concept designs for the Rockhampton Airport masterplan.

Local Government

$5.796 million out of a $6.44 million commitment over one financial year to upgrade of the Rockhampton Airport terminal.

$277,463.97 out of a $776,000.00 commitment over two financial years to establish the South Rockhampton Recycled Water Scheme and develop long term beneficial reuse of biosolids.

$166,570.00 out of a $1,000,000.00 commitment over two financial years to construct footpaths in urban areas of the Rockhampton region.

$335,983.02 out of a $2,017,068.00 commitment over two financial years to undertake riverbank stabilisation works.

$53,302.40 out of a $320,000.00 commitment over two financial years to improve the zoo in Rockhampton.

$74,956.50 out of a $450,000.00 commitment over two financial years to improve pathways in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

$154,077.25 out of a $925,000.00 commitment over two financial years to construct amenities and an accessible entry ramp to the Fitzroy Adventure Playground.

$139,085.95 out of a $835,000.00 commitment over two financial years to construct a Pump Track in Gracemere.

$124,351.33 out of a $746,541.00 commitment over two financial years to construct fishing platforms along the Fitzroy River.

$133,256.00 out of a $800,000.00 commitment over two financial years to upgrade water main lines, fire mains and ancillary elements within the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

Rockhampton Customs House

$108,502.20 out of a $651,391.00 commitment over two financial years to construct paved landscaped area at the rear of Rockhampton Customs House.

Tourism, Innovation and Sport

$102,075 as part of a $301,083 commitment to CQU Rockhampton Panthers Australian Football Club to construct a new clubhouse and upgrade existing change rooms to support Australian football at Rockhampton.

Grant funding is $95,000 as part of a $100,000 commitment over 1 year provided to BCF Concreting Solutions Pty Ltd towards Top Con GPS millimetre guidance system for Wirtgen former.

Transport and Main Roads

$2 million in 2020-21 of a $35 million total commitment for to widen Lawrie Street in Gracemere to four lanes and upgrade the intersections.

$13,000 in 2020-21 of a $50,000 total commitment to design active transport facilities at Derby Street (Canning Street to Denison Lane).

$2 million in 2020-21 of a $8.6 million total commitment to upgrade bridges along the Bruce Highway (Rockhampton – St Lawrence) across various locations.

$34.3 million in 2020-21 of a $1.065 billion total commitment to construct the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Rockhampton Ring Road fly over concept video: The very first concept vision for how the Rockhampton Ring Road project will appear.

$20.84 million in 2020-21 of a $158 million total commitment to build the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

$25 million in 2020-21 of a $74.99 million total commitment to duplicate the Capricorn Highway to four lanes between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

$1.17 million in 2020-21 of a $2.1 million total commitment to improve safety on the Bruce Highway (Benaraby – Rockhampton), Old Coach Road to Archer Flats.

$1.21 million in 2020-21 of a $1.8 million total commitment for intersection upgrade planning on the Bruce Highway (Rockhampton – St Lawrence) and Bolsover Street.

$1.02 million in 2020-21 of a $1.8 million total commitment for intersection upgrade planning on the Bruce Highway (Rockhampton – St Lawrence), Moores Creek Road to Richardson Road.

$250,000 in 2020-21 of a $1.35 million total commitment for intersection upgrade planning on the Bruce Highway (Rockhampton – St Lawrence), Nicholson Street to Dension Street (Rockhampton).

FUNDING SECURED: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey were pleased to confirm that $35 million will be spent to fix congestion on Lawrie St in Gracemere.