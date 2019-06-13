QUEENSLAND BUDGET: O'Rourke unpacks CQ spending

ROAD SUPPORT: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke intends to lobby the Queensland Government for funding to upgrade Lawrie St.

MEMBER for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke has unpacked the Queensland budget with a list of Central Queensland of projects for the region.

Dive in to find out who got what, and where.

Education

 $650,000 to upgrade Performing Arts building at Glenmore State High School

 $130,000 to Block B external painting at The Hall State School

 $300,000 to Enhance current basketball court to become a multi-purpose court at Depot Hill State School

 $270,000 towards Quadrangle Shade Structure and Resurfacing at Rockhampton North Special School (this does not include the $92,000 from the School contribution)

 $880,000 allocated across 16 schools in the Rockhampton electorate for maintenance in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year

 $340,000 allocated across 16 schools in the Rockhampton electorate for minor works in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year

Health - Grant Funding

 $287,243 as a part of a $861,727 commitment over three years to provide Mental Health Funding Program services

Environment and Science

$4 million in 2019/20 to the Rockhampton Regional Council for the construction of the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.

This is in addition to the $2 million previously provided by the State Government for an options assessment and is part of a $8 million commitment over two years.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

 $200,000 to commence replacement of the auxiliary fire and rescue station at Gracemere

Sport

 $301,083 for CQU Rockhampton Panthers Australian Football Club Inc to construct a new clubhouse and upgrade existing change rooms to support Australian football at Rockhampton

Transport and Main Roads

 $200 million to match the $800 million Federal funding allocation for the construction of the Rockhampton Ring Road NB the the cash flow of the state funding will for the most part align with the Federal funding cashflow which will mean a portion of it is outside the forward estimates

 5.8 million in 2019-20 to continue widening the Bruce Highway to four lanes between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Ramsay Creek, north of Rockhampton, at a total cost of $121 million

 $7.1 million in 2019-20 to continue duplicating, from two to four lanes, a section of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere, at a total cost of $75 million

 $5.4 million in 2019-20 to complete various safety and capacity upgrades for Stage 2 of the Rockhampton Road Train Access, at a total cost of $30 million

ONGOING Funding

Health - Capital Funding

 $988,000 in 2019-20 out of a $9.5 million total spend for a new 42-bed residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton. The facility will include 32 beds for residential rehabilitation, eight beds for withdrawal stage treatment, two family units and the capacity for a non-residential day program. Part of the Action on Ice Strategy

 $1.3 million in 2019-20 out of a $7 million total spend to upgrade the Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operations Centre. Part of the Queensland Ambulance Services

Health - Grant Funding

 $22,917 as a part of a $137,500 commitment over 3 years to provide Clinical Redesign Initiatives services

 $77,721 as a part of a $264,636 commitment over 4 years to provide Alcohol, Tobacco & Drug services

 $68,332 as a part of a $267,212 commitment over 4 years to provide AOD Outclient Treatment services

 $14,725 as a part of a $65,019 commitment over 5 years to provide AOD Police/Court Diversion services

 $19,728 as a part of a $87,111 commitment over 5 years to provide AOD Residential Rehabilitation services

 $65,495 as a part of a $245,605 commitment over 4 years to provide AOD Connecting Care To Recovery services

 $204,636 as a part of a $562,750 commitment over 3 years to provide Step Up Step Down services

Child Safety, Youth and Women

 $5,012,534 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited for child protection, placement services

 $966,966 for Foundations Care Ltd for child protection, placement services

 $1,355,711 for Life Without Barriers for child protection, placement services

 $486,521 for UnitingCare Community for child protection, placement services

 $1,066,701 for Act for Kids Limited for family services

 $97,466 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited for family services

 $1,625,045 for Australian Red Cross Society for family services

 $661,254 for Centacare: Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton for family services

 $3,185,368 for UnitingCare Community for family services

 $446,933 for Helem Yumba Inc for domestic and family violence support

 $1,195,860 for Relationships Australia (Qld) for domestic and family violence support

 $222,403 for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service individual support services

 $1,125,030 for Women's Health Information and Referral Service Central Queensland Inc individual support services

 $85,664 for Centacare: Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton for support for young people

 $784,217 for Darumbal Community Youth Service Inc for support for young people

 $192,908 for Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association for support for young people

 $668,265 for Wakai Waian Healing Pty Ltd service support and development

 $236,475 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited child protection support services

 $337,988 for The Baptist Union of Queensland - Carinity for child protection support services

 $56,392 for Helem Yumba Inc for domestic and family violence services

 $111,337 for Relationships Australia (Qld) for domestic and family violence services

Communities, Disability Services and Seniors

 $3.16 million in 2019-20 for Juwarki Kapu-Lug Ltd, Relationships Australia (Qld), Anglicare - Central Queensland, Aboriginal & Islander Community Resource Agency Rockhampton Aboriginal Corporation and UnitingCare Community to help vulnerable people through financial literacy and generalist counselling, public intoxication programs, safe night precincts and gambling help services as part of a $12.64 million commitment over four years

 $1.22 million in 2019-20 for Blue Care to assist persons under 65 or an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person aged under 50, with a disability who are not eligible for services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme

 $364,456 in 2019-20 for OzCare and Life Without Barriers to assist persons under 65 or an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person aged under 50, with a disability who are not eligible for services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

 $173,370 in 2019-20 for Capricorn Citizen Advocacy Inc to address issues in relation to mainstream, community and NDIS access, including advocacy to support decision-making.

 $144,894 in 2019-20 for Rockhampton 60 and Better Program Inc to help older people to strengthen their connections to community as part of a $579,577 commitment over four years.

Employment, Small Business and Training

 $350,000 to fund Rockhampton Regional Council for a two-year Regional Skills Investment Strategy project

 Skilling Queenslanders for Work assisting up to 785 people to get job ready skills through $6.28 million in the Central Queensland region

 The Back To Work - Regional Employment Package in ROCKHAMPTON electorate has supported 645 jobs, through funding of $6,393,350 to date, with at least $707,000 committed in 2019-20

Housing and Public Works

 $524,000 funding for the period 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 to Anglicare Central Queensland Limited - Rockhampton located in the State Electorate of Rockhampton to provide transitional housing under the Community Rent Scheme. (Note: Services may be provided across multiple electorates)

 $980,000 to Rockhampton Regional Council in the State Electorate of Rockhampton to provide Home Assist Secure services. (Note: Services may be provided across multiple electorates)

 $4,774,000 funding to non-government organisations located in the State Electorate of Rockhampton to deliver specialist homelessness services. Including $1,286,000 to Anglicare-Central Queensland Limited, $568,000 to Darumbal Community Youth Service Inc, $244,000 to Girls Time Out Young Women's Support Service Inc, $1,772,000 to Ozcare, and $904,000 to Roseberry Community Services Limited. (Note: Services may be provided across multiple electorates)

 $3,621,000 to complete construction of 10 units of accommodation in Rockhampton

 $2,000,000 to continue construction of 16 units of accommodation in Allenstown

 $260,192 for Rockhampton Regional Council to support the construction of an amenities block including toilets, showers and change rooms to support female participation in netball at Jardine Park, Rockhampton

 $388,487 for Rockhampton Regional Council to support the construction of two synthetic hockey fields

 $4,251 for the Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club to support the construction of amenities including a toilet, shower, and change room to support gymnastics and trampolining at Victoria Park, Rockhampton

Justice and Attorney General

 $183,000 in 2019-20 for the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to continue the expansion and upgrade of existing audio visual capability in the criminal justice system as part of a $31.6 million statewide program over 5 years

 $3.1 million in 2019-20 out of a $12 million total spend for upgrade and repair work at the Rockhampton Courthouse

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

 $10.416 million in 2019-20 for Stanwell Power Station infrastructure upgrades to replace and refurbish existing infrastructure, worth $91.617 million.

 $1.037 million in 2019-20 to continue new substation at Gracemere to improve network performance, worth $11.520 million over 4 years to 2022

Queensland Corrective Services

 $88 million in 2019-20 of $243.2 million over five years for an extra 348 cells to provide additional prisoner capacity at the Capricornia Correctional Centre. This funding will ease overcrowding and boost staff safety at the centre

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

 $96,404 in 2019-20 for an additional Firefighter in Rockhampton

Queensland Police Service

 $3.173 million in 2019-20 plus ongoing funding to continue the successful Project Booyah initiative, which includes a Rockhampton based program

 $982,000 in 2019-20 from a total of $1.759 million to implement the Framing the Future initiative for Project Booyah graduates to connect them with education and training opportunities

 $116,000 in 2019-20 plus ongoing funding for an additional District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator who will be based in Rockhampton to deliver specialist education and training

State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning

 $2.5 million in 2019-20 to deliver a new art gallery for Rockhampton seven-times the size of the existing gallery as part of a $5 million commitment from the $365 million Building our Regions program.

Innovation, Tourism and Commonwealth Games

 $20,000 in 2019-20 as part of a $100,000 commitment over 1 year provided to Slater Solutions Pty Ltd towards an innovative idea: Commercialisation of the Quot3Mate App for the Property Management Market

Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs