Queensland budget: What’s in it for Rockhampton, Cap Coast

Queensland Budget: What’s in it for Gladstone​

Only half of Livingstone Shire Council’s five priority projects for the future of the Capricorn Coast got a look in as part of the 2021 Queensland budget.

Mayor Andy Ireland’s wishlist included the Great Keppel Island rejuvenation, more boat launching facilities, funding for a regional waste strategy in Central Queensland, more defence facilities and opportunities for the region to host countries and events for the 2032 Olympic Games.

A big budget winner was $4.4m earmarked in 2021-22 towards a $30m Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Pilot.

The project aims to deliver infrastructure that will stimulate tourism on the island and broader region.

The budget also allocated $250,000 in 2021-22 for a $2m upgrade to the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

But the budget papers did not show any specific allocations for the mayor’s other wishlist items, including the waste strategy, defence facilities and 2032 Olympic Games opportunities.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick speaks during a state budget media briefing at Parliament House. Mr Dick will today deliver his second state budget. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Other highlights for Rockhampton included $140m in 2021-22 for Rookwood Weir, $5.7m in the coming financial year towards a drug rehab and $20.6m towards the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion.

There was also $53.6m allocated in 2021-22 for Callide Power Station upgrades, including $43.5m at Callide B.

The government’s $25m commitment to Browne Stadium was mentioned in the budget papers but no funding was listed for the coming financial year.