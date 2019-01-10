Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

The 2018 bushfire in the Dawson Ranges near Blackdown Tableland National Park.

ANYONE who was affected by and involved in late last year's bushfires is being encouraged to have their say.

The fires, which devastated communities in Central and North Queensland in late November and early December, are the focus of the 2018 Queensland Bushfires Review being undertaken by the Inspector-General Emergency Management.

The review will assess the effectiveness of preparedness activity and response to the major bushfires.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford announced late last week market research company MCR had been tasked to survey effected Queenslanders across three key fire-affected areas.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett took photos of the Deepwater area while inspecting the bushfire zone on Monday. Mayor Matt Burnett

These are Eungella, Finch Hatton and Dalrymple Heights, Gracemere and Agnes Water, and Baffle Creek and Deepwater.

Mr Crawford said the survey would touch on key facets of the fires including public warnings and information, heatwave, evacuation, mitigation and public risk perception regarding bushfire and heatwave.

"Public safety is at the heart of this review and so it is imperative that significant efforts are undertaken to comprehensively capture views, opinions and perspectives from the recent fire events,” he said.

"These were unprecedented fires and we want feedback about our response to ensure we learn from it.”

Connor McMullen shared this photo from the unprecedented fire as it raced toward Mount Larcom. Connor McMullen

Inspector-General Emergency Management, Iain MacKenzie, said review team members from his office had already written directly to a range of key stakeholders seeking submissions.

"It is imperative we get to hear first hand as many of the issues and perspectives raised by the public as possible, to better inform the review,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Mr MacKenzie said public submissions to the review were welcomed and encouraged any member of the public affected by the fires to contribute to the review by the end of February.

"This review is about gathering facts and listening to those involved so that we can further strengthen Queensland's emergency management arrangements and practices,” he said.

Fire at Stanwell Kabra area. Allan Reinikka ROK291118afirekab

Central Highlands Regional Council (CHRC) has called on affected members of the public to get behind the survey and complete a submission to the review.

CHRC Coordinator Disaster Management, Glenn Bell, said this was an opportunity for people to have their say and influence decision-making at state government level.

"I encourage people to take part in this review and give their general observations related to the fires from all aspects including preparation, event coordination, interaction between agencies and those on the ground, post-event follow-up and agency support,” he said.

A submission should contain facts, research, arguments and recommendations and, where necessary, include supporting documents.

Wig and Fiona Dailey lost everything when their Kabra farmhouse of 20 years was destroyed during bushfires on November 28. Dailey Family

Mr Bell said people should reflect on questions such as 'what went well' and 'what did not go well', 'how could this be improved' and 'who was involved'.

Submissions close at 5pm on February 28 and can be made electronically or in writing.

Information on how to lodge a public submission is available online at igem.qld.gov.au