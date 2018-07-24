Bin chicken cake a first for Queensland cake maker

The bin chicken shortly before it was delivered to a 21st birthday party.

KATE Rider has made a lot of cakes, but it's this one that's got people talking.

Ms Rider was asked by a client to make an ibis eating out of a garbage can for a local woman's 21st birthday.

"I do all her kids' cakes and she came to me and said 'um, I've got a really crazy request and I'm not sure you'll want to do it, but my daughter really wants an ibis cake'," she said.

"And I was like, 'how awesome is that? Yes!' I was very excited to get it, because I'm really into 3D cakes. That one was extremely fun to make."

The bin chicken Kate Rider make for a 21st.

Since she posted photos of the bin chicken cake online, Ms Rider has been stunned by the response.

"It's really gone crazy. I was saying to my husband, out of everything I've done, I really didn't think an ibis would be so popular," she said.

The self-taught cake decorator is a pastry chef by trade, and has a fledgling business - Cake'A'Licious - run from her home at Blackbutt, north-west of Brisbane.

"I've done cakes for years but nothing that looked like that. That was my first ibis," Ms Rider said.

"I've done naughty penises before for hens nights or things like that, but normally I just do birthdays and weddings."

Contents of the trash can on Kate Rider’s ibis cake.

The ibis had a chocolate mud cake centre and was completely edible, apart from the rods in his feet.

"Some people thought the cake was just the trash can, but it was the whole thing," she said.

"I started at 8am and it was done by 2pm. I did the feathers first in the morning so they could dry while I was doing the cake. Usually I do things in advance for cakes, but with this one, I just sort of winged it."