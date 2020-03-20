Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Div 1 bowls: Belmont v Ocean Grove
Div 1 bowls: Belmont v Ocean Grove
Business

Queensland clubs on 'brink of disaster'

by Thomas Morgan
20th Mar 2020 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VITAL community clubs employing over 22,000 people are on the "brink of disaster" and need urgent assistance from state and local governments, according to the sector's peak body.

Clubs Queensland chief executive Doug Flockhart said yesterday that organisations across the state were in the "fight of their lives" and urged the State Government other councils to follow Brisbane City Council to offer rent abatements.

It comes as clubs across the state suffer the effects of the new social distancing rules for non-essential gatherings.

"The trading conditions announced today by the Federal Government to contain COVID-19 are going to push already strapped clubs to the brink of disaster," Mr Flockhart said.

Clubs across Queensland are struggling. Picture: Stephen Harman
Clubs across Queensland are struggling. Picture: Stephen Harman

Mr Flockhart said many clubs would try to trade through the crisis but needed action s.

"We are calling on our local and State government, wherever possible, to partner with our industry to keep community clubs open and our 22,000 employees in jobs," he said.

"Rent abatements will help us to get through these uncertain times."

Originally published as Queensland clubs on 'brink of disaster'

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
clubs queensland coronavirus editors picks social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No election delay despite strong opposition from CQ public

        premium_icon No election delay despite strong opposition from CQ public

        News A poll by The Morning Bulletin shows most residents want the local government election delayed with more postal voting.

        CORONAVIRUS: A slip of the Minister's tongue but no CQ case

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: A slip of the Minister's tongue but no CQ case

        Health CQ seemingly a 'safe haven' as 50 new cases in other parts of state

        CQ dog business to close today unless buyer comes forward

        premium_icon CQ dog business to close today unless buyer comes forward

        News The dog washing business is on the market and only a purchaser can save it.

        COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 20th Mar 2020 8:30 AM