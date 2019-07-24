Queensland clubs snub Coyne

He scored one of the Maroons' most famous State of Origin tries but it may be Queensland that costs Mark Coyne his job as an ARL Commissioner.

The Daily Telegraph understands Brisbane and Gold Coast have told ARL chairman Peter Beattie that disciplinary action must be instigated against Coyne.

Beattie has canvassed all 16 clubs to gauge whether they believe Coyne should be reprimanded, fined, suspended or sacked from the commission for his drunken antics in Singapore.

Coyne has received some support from clubs but others feel his position has become untenable.

Coyne’s famous try doesn’t hold much weight in this situation. Photo: Jim Fenwick

Given he played 19 games for Queensland, which included scoring the final minute match-winning try in 1994, most NSW-based clubs felt Brisbane and Gold Coast would have defended Coyne.

But that didn't happen.

Queensland's third NRL club, North Queensland, have supported Coyne.

It is understood the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney, Penrith, Cowboys, Canberra and Wests Tigers have supported Coyne.

Those clubs seeking punishment include Brisbane, Gold Coast, Manly and Parramatta. There are suggestions Canterbury may also be seeking sanction against Coyne.

Melbourne say they will be satisfied with the commission making the final decision.

NRL clubs are concerned how Coyne will reflect on future issues players face. Photo: Toby Zerna

Most believe St George Illawarra would support Coyne given he played 222 NRL games for the Dragons.

If clubs are split or even marginally in favour in Coyne, the commissioner will more than likely be forced to take action.

Coyne would need a massive vote in his favour from clubs to escape a heavy penalty but that hasn't happened.

One well-connected source said: "Even, for example, a 9-7 vote in his favour would make his role on the commission untenable. It could well be that the two Queensland clubs bring him down."

Peter Beattie will have the final call on Coyne’s future. Photo: Damian Shaw

No club official would speak publicly other than to confirm they had spoken to Beattie, who remains on holiday in Western Australia.

Those clubs wanting Coyne punished claim his decision not to inform the NRL of his misbehaviour for six weeks was inexcusable.

While clubs are willing to express their feelings to Beattie, the commission will have the final say on Coyne's punishment.

Coyne faced court in Singapore last week charged with verbally abusing a police offer during a drunken night out on June 2. The former NRL star pleaded guilty and was fined $4000.

He has stood down from his position until the ARL Commission decide his fate. Beattie will interview Coyne on Monday before a decision is announced on Thursday week.

Speaking on Nine's 100% Footy show, Sharks skipper Paul Gallen said: "I just feel that his position as a commissioner will be untenable because of the public scrutiny. If any player does get in trouble, and he doesn't, it's going to be untenable".

Former NRL official, player and coach Phil Gould said: "He (Coyne) said (to Beattie) 'I will have to resign, this is going to cause some trouble' and Peter Beattie said: 'No you're not resigning, we'll deal with this when you get back'."