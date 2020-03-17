Queensland Corrections place restrictions on visitors

Queensland Corrective Services has confirmed several changes will be made to Queensland prisons after a “small number” of officers were tested for COVID-19.

Although there had been no positive tests as of yesterday, a QCS spokesman said the department was well prepared for the pandemic and it had a taskforce established “some weeks ago”.

QCS said the taskforce hoped to ensure business continuity and the safety and security of our officers, prisoners, and visitors to its facilities.

“The taskforce’s activities dovetail with the whole of government response,” a spokesman said.

“We are taking and will continue to take the advice of the Chief Health Officer. One of the members of the taskforce holds a PhD and has a background in pandemic research and will act as a direct liaison with Queensland Health.

“Two weeks ago we put restrictions on who could visit centres to protect our officers and prisoners, and we are working with our staffing group to reinforce advice about hygiene – regular washing of hands, cleaning of hard surfaces etc, in line with CHO advice.”

Those not allowed to visit corrective facilities in Queensland include people who have travelled overseas in the last 14 days or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Generally unwell people are also not able to attend QCS facilities.

“All of our centres have reviewed and tested their business continuity plans, and we have developed concepts of operations for every part of our agency,” the QCS spokesman said.

The new measures will be applicable to the Capricornia Correctional Centre.