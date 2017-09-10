'Big-hearted' Mackay couple killed in Victorian road crash

Joe and Jeanette Baggow, pictured in 2008 when they were the first dual winners of the Nebo Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award.

Update: A "BIG-hearted" Queensland couple tragically killed in a road accident in Victoria's north had been on their way home from a family celebration.

Mackay couple Joe and Jeanette Baggow, 69 and 61 respectively, had left for home early when their SUV seemingly turned into the path of a four-wheel-drive towing a boat at Tongala near Echuca just after 8am today.

They were among four people killed on the state's roads in less than 24 hours.

Mr and Mrs Baggow's niece, Kate Cutts, said the couple left early to beat the traffic

"We're all a little bit lost and we don't know what to do without them,'' Ms Cutts said.

"It's very out of character because Joe was just a careful driver."

The much-loved couple, whose SUV entered the Murray Valley Highway from Scobie Rd, have three children and six grandchildren.

But they took in many others.

"They might have had three kids but they raised probably 33 more,'' Ms Cutts said.

"They were big-hearted people who took everybody and anybody in.

"They lived their lives for everyone else around them and their family."

In 2008, Joe and Jeanette were the first dual winners of the Nebo Australia Day Citizen of the Year award.

Nebo mayor at the time Bob Oakes said Australia Day awards honoured those receiving awards for their high level of voluntary contribution to their community.

"These people represent vast numbers of people out there in the community who are doing good things and equally deserving of award which are received with humility," Mr Oakes said.

Tributes flowed online.

"Such genuine people, you will be very missed by many,'' a loved one wrote.

Five people in the eastbound 4WD - two men and a woman aged in their 40s and two teens - sustained minor injuries.

Safety features in the recently-purchased vehicle including multiple airbags were credited with protecting the occupants from serious harm.

Also on Saturday, a van fatally struck a woman in a Patterson Lakes carpark outside shops on Thompson Rd just after 12.30pm.

On Friday around 7.30pm, a motorcyclist died when his bike and a vehicle collided in Darley on Holts Ln.

Sgt Shane Walker urged road users to take car following the awful spate of incidents, which took Victoria's road toll for the year to 180.

"All we ask is that people take notice of the conditions around them and observe all road signs and other road users,'' Sgt Walker said.

The crash scene on Murray Valley Highway, Tongala, where two people died. Photo by Luke Hemer/ Riverine Herald.

A COUPLE killed in a tragic crash which injured five others in Victoria's north had been visiting from Queensland.

The accident, which takes Victoria's road toll to 179 this year, follows a spate of deaths on country roads.

Five people were killed last weekend and seven the weekend before.

Anyone with information or who witnessed today's collision was urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

