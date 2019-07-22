Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ian Healy has been appointed to the Queensland Cricket board. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez
Ian Healy has been appointed to the Queensland Cricket board. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez
Cricket

Queensland cricket turns to legend in time of need

by Robert Craddock
22nd Jul 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australian Test great Ian Healy will make a surprise appearance on the Queensland Cricket board in a move which will help calm the stormy waters engulfing the local game.

Healy has been recommended to fill the casual vacancy left by the resignation of former QC Board Chairman Judge Sal Vasta last month.

There has been a major rift in Queensland cricket where grade officials have objected to Queensland Cricket spending money on high performance rather than the grade scene and Healy's wise head will help in the push for peace.

His presence will be a coup for the local game.

Healy will attend the next two QC Board meetings as a director and then seek the role on a permanent basis at the AGM on 17 September.

If successful, he would then serve the remaining two years of Judge Vasta's original term.

Healy is current patron of Norths Cricket Club and a past president of the Australian Cricketers' Association.

He was the founding Chairman of the Bulls Masters and remains involved with the organisation.

 

LISTEN UP: Lynnsanity comes to the latest Cricket Unfiltered podcast as global T20 and Big Bash superstar Chris Lynn joins Andrew Menczel for an exclusive, in-depth interview.

 

 

Stream above now, or search 'Cricket Unfiltered' on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from, and subscribe today.

 

QC chairman Chris Simpson welcomed the addition of Healy to the Board.

"As a player I was fortunate to have enjoyed the benefit of Ian's experience and guidance and acknowledge that as being of enormous assistance to me,'' he said.

"He is a devoted Queenslander who has been successful in his post-playing career in business and broadcasting. I know Ian as a passionate advocate of the game at all levels and I look forward to his input and insights as a fellow director.''

More Stories

Show More
cricket australia ian healy queensland cricket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Desperate owner offers large reward to catch thief

    premium_icon Desperate owner offers large reward to catch thief

    Breaking Reports suggest the truck is found, but the hunt for thief continues

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    News More than 1,000 nominations were received

    • 22nd Jul 2019 4:11 PM
    Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

    premium_icon Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

    News The collision forced the closure of two Rockhampton streets.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:58 PM
    Over 100 locals hear songs made famous by legends

    premium_icon Over 100 locals hear songs made famous by legends

    News A musical morning tea enjoyed by many earlier this month.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:35 PM