New lead sparks cold case murder appeal

POLICE are relaunching their appeal for information on the 34-year anniversary of a Noosa woman's murder.

Lesley Patricia Larkin - who was 31-years-old at the time - was found at 12:30am on Thursday, November 9 1984 in her Kareela Court unit at Noosa Heads.

A nearby resident had located Ms Larkin, who has been seriously assaulted inside her unit and died the following day at the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

138696aTwo pics of Lesley Larkin for the missing persons story.Cheers,Tenille.

Homicide and Sunshine Coast detectives are ready to relaunch their appeal, as a result of fresh information being provided.

"The information provided to us is that Ms Larkin had experienced some distressing incidents in the weeks prior to her death. We believe Ms Larkin confided in the people closest to her about these incidents.

"We are here today to make an appeal to those close to Ms Larkin as well as anyone else who may have information to come forward," Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen of Sunshine Coast District said.

Police believe this information may be crucial to help solve the cold case, and bring answers to Ms Larkin's family.

A State Government reward of $250,000 remains on offer for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her murder.