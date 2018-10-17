Menu
Unlucky. Picture: QLD Police.
Crime

Cyclist hit with $400 fine for using phone

17th Oct 2018 10:02 AM

A QUEENSLAND cyclist has been fined hundreds of dollars for using a mobile phone while riding his bike.

The cyclist was peddling to breakfast in Logan when police spotted him using the device on George St, Beenleigh, about 9am this morning.

Police issued the man with a $391 traffic infringement notice and three demerit points - the same penalty that applies to motorists caught using a phone behind the wheel.

Logan senior constable Jen Wallis said it was important that cyclists understood they are subject to the same laws as motorists.

"Using a mobile phone while riding a bicycle or even a horse is the same as using a mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle," Ms Wallis said.

"If you're riding on a road or footpath you need to be 100 per cent focused on riding and not distracted by a mobile phone.

"Roads are shared with cars and footpaths are shared with other riders and pedestrians.

"There are even more rules for P1 and P2 drivers regarding the use of mobile phones while driving, including P1 drivers not using a mobile full-stop while driving - not even on hands-free."

