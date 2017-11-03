Premier claims smear plan over partner's work on Adani loan

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen posing for a photo at the Premiers annual 100 plus club luncheon at Queensland Parliament House today. Picture: Darren English/AAP

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has revealed her partner Shaun Drabsch worked on Adani's application for a loan under the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility in his role at PwC.

She said the information came to light amid an alleged LNP campaign to smear her and her partner, as well as the government.

Mr Drabsch was a member of the PwC infrastructure team handling the application.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would veto the NAIF loan in a bid to remove any conflict and would be asking for Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls' support in doing so.

She has sought Integrity Commissioner advice on the issue.

"My partner Shaun has done everything by the book," Ms Palaszczuk said, adding that rumours being circulated by the LNP were a "new low" in Australian politics.

"My chief of staff advised me these rumours were circulating on Tuesday night," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She insisted her partner had not earlier advised her of his role in the loan.

"This afternoon I announce that my government has had no role to date in the Federal Government's NAIF loan assessment process for Adani. Now we will have no role in the future," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"To activate my decision I propose to write to the Prime Minister to notify him that my government will exercise its "veto" to not support the NAIF loan and to remove doubt about any perception of conflict.

"As we are in caretaker mode a decision like this requires the support of the Opposition Leader. I will be asking Mr Nicholls to endorse my decision."

Ms Palaszczuk said the veto was needed to remove any doubt.

Her chief-of-staff David Barbagallo flew to Cairns on Tuesday night to inform the Premier of the issues arising.

She then wrote the Integrity Commissioner who advised her of multiple options to deal with the conflict of interest.

She decided to veto the loan.