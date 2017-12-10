Newman savages LNP hopeful

THE LNP may elect its first woman leader in Deb Frecklington as just one other contender publicly nominates to lead the dejected opposition.

But while Ms Frecklington received the backing of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, she was savaged by ex-premier Campbell Newman.

The Member for Nanango will nominate at Tuesday's party room meeting, with former minister Tim Mander as her deputy, against Member for Surfers Paradise John-Paul Langbroek who wants to reclaim the top job he held for two years.

LNP deputy leader Deb Frecklington is now chasing the top job. Picture: Stewart McLean

Colourful Member for Proserpine Jason Costigan will nominate for deputy, arguing the LNP needs to emulate federal Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce with its own "Barnaby of the north".

Former Newman minister David Crisafulli has ruled himself out to concentrate on re-establishing himself in his new Gold Coast seat.

The field shaped up as media-shy leader Tim Nicholls said he would stand down after the party's "disappointing" result.

He said he took "full responsibility for the LNP's campaign" but continued to defend its positivity.

But Mr Newman demanded Ms Frecklington also take responsibility for the "appalling" election loss and described her nomination as "implausible".

"Deb Frecklington, as a part of a leadership team that led the LNP to a 34 per cent primary vote, needs to take accountability for that loss and should not be running as a leadership contender," he said.

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman says Deb Frecklington needs to take responsibility for the LNP’s big loss in Queensland. Picture: Darren England

Ms Frecklington said her candidacy was an opportunity for a "fresh approach" and defended the LNP's ''positive'' campaign, lamenting it couldn't compete with Labor's "negative smear and fear politics".

Mr Langbroek said he was nominating "because our party needs someone who knows the rigours of leadership".

Ms Palaszczuk said she wished Ms Frecklington well but said she wasn't worried.

"I've stared down Campbell Newman, I've stared down Lawrence Springborg, I've stared down Tim Nicholls, so who's next?" she said.