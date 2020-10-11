Menu
QLD ELECTION: Where you can vote in Mirani.
Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Mirani

11th Oct 2020 8:30 AM

WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.

Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.

Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Mirani:

EARLY VOTING

Mirani Early Voting Centre

Mirani QGAP 20 Victoria Street

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 4pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 4pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 4pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 4pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 4pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 4pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 4pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 4pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 4pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

Mount Morgan Early Voting Centre:

Mount Morgan School of Arts 33 Morgan St

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

Sarina Early Voting Centre:

CWA Hall 2 Brewers Rd

Opening hours:

Monday October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday October 30: 9am to 6pm

POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:

Alligator Creek

Alligator Creek State School 50 Grasstree Road

Alton Downs

Alton Downs Hall 1569 Ridgelands Road

Bajool

Bajool State School Toonda Street

Bakers Creek

Dundula State School 1 Main Street

Baree

Baree School of Arts 18 Creek St

Bouldercombe

Bouldercombe State School 52599 Burnett Highway

Brisbane CBD (Mirani ballots available)

Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room. 64 Adelaide Street

Carmila

Carmila State School 6A Carmila West Road

Chelona

Chelona State School Dunrock Road

Eton

Eton State School 10 Prospect Street

Eungella

Eungella State School 36 Eungella Dam Road

Finch Hatton

Finch Hatton State School 86 Mackay Eungella Road

Gargett

Gargett State School Tom Lynch Street

Homebush

Homebush State School 1181 Homebush Road

Koumala

Koumala State School 10 Bull Street

Marian

Marian State School 137 Anzac Ave

Mirani

Mirani State School 12 Maud Street

Mount Morgan

Mount Morgan Central State School, Back Gate cnr Gordon and Central Streets

Ooralea

CQUniversity Mackay Ooralea, Building 5 151 Boundary Road

Parkhurst

DAF Conference Centre 25 Yeppoon Road

Ridgelands

Ridgelands State School 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road

Sarina

St Luke’s Anglican Church Hall 56-60 Broad Street

Shinfield

Swayneville State School 952 Marlborough-Sarina Road

Stanwell

Stanwell State School 10 Teakle Street

The Caves

The Caves State School Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads

Walkerston

Walkerston State School Dutton Street

Westwood

Westwood State School 108 Herbert Street

