‘Queensland First’ campers visit Expo for inspiration

Nathan, Andrew, Georgia and Tracy Bubb at The Rockhampton Expo

MANY of the visitors to this weekend’s Rockhampton Expo said they were unaffected by border closures when it came to enjoying a holiday as they preferred to stay in Queensland.

The Bubbs have a property at St George, inland from the Gold Coast, where dad Andrew has been going to shoot feral animals for more than 30 years.

The family recently upgraded from a campervan which was handed down from his parents who drove it all over Australia.

Kevin Sugars, Cash Fletcher and Cheryl Sugars at the Rockhampton Expo

They visited the Expo on Sunday looking for accessories – cushions, fans, lights and other fixtures - to deck out their ‘new second-hand’ caravan.

Siblings Nathan and Georgia are looking forward to having a bit more room to move than in the camper: “Nathan sleeps like a starfish,” she said.

When they’re on the block at St George, the family sometimes leaves behind the ‘mod cons’ of their camper and takes a tarp out bush.

“We just go out into the middle paddock and turn all the lights out and watch the stars,” Mr Bubb said.

Other keen campers included Karl Kuzmenko and his mates who are taking advantage of a free year’s membership with the Big4 and Discovery Parks.

Gary Somerfield, Karl Kuzmenko, David Hill and Amanda Woodeson at the Rockhampton Expo

“We usually camp at national parks or at the Big 4/Discovery Parks who’ve helped us out with a free year,” he said.

“We like going to Airlie Beach or keeping it local at Five Rocks.”

The friends visited the Expo on Sunday looking at a potential upgrade on their soft floor camper.

Tickets for the Expo at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, which finishes 4pm this afternoon, are via pre-booking only on their website.