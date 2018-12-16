Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
Weather

Man dies in raging floodwaters

16th Dec 2018 7:34 PM

A man has died after being swept away in floodwaters in Far North Queensland.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter and swift-water rescue crews, responded to calls to the popular picnic and swimming spot of Big Crystal Creek, 75km north of Townsville, at around 4.15pm (AEST) today.

The man was pulled from the water with CPR performed by paramedics but he could not be saved.

The area has had torrential rain as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen made its presence felt.

More Stories

cyclone owen editors picks ex-tc owen fatality flooding flood waters

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: Severe weather warning for Capricornia

    Rolling coverage: Severe weather warning for Capricornia

    Weather Region keeps an eye on the ex-cylone and braces for a wet Sunday

    Young child's hand caught in travelator at Stockland

    premium_icon Young child's hand caught in travelator at Stockland

    News Many feared the worst as emergency crews rushed to free the boy

    Can you guess which CQ landmark reclaimed its original name?

    premium_icon Can you guess which CQ landmark reclaimed its original name?

    News Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga stands with Darumbal people

    Ex-cyclone Owen is expected to fade overnight

    Ex-cyclone Owen is expected to fade overnight

    Weather Ex-tropical cyclone Owen is set to fizzle out Monday morning

    Local Partners