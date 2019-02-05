Menu
Vergemont Channels near Longreach broke its banks after almost 90mm of rain over the weekend. Karen Illingworth
News

Queensland forecast shows more rain for the west

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Feb 2019 6:16 AM
HEAVY rain and thunderstorms have been predicted for parts of the Central West as monsoonal weather continues to impact northern parts of the state.

Some rain has been recorded for parts of the region, with some parts recording up to 100mm since the end of January.

Forecasts for Western and Central Queensland have predicted high chances of showers and rain for the rest of the week.

For the Central West, the Bureau of Meteorology has said Tuesday is set to be a cloudy day with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers and rain for areas north of Longreach and a high chance (70 per cent) elsewhere.

Hay bales that were left out during a week of steady rain have started growing more feed. Katriena Kennedy

The Bureau has also predicted a possible thunderstorm for areas north of Longreach for Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the chances of showers and rain lowers to 80 per cent, while the possibility of thunderstorms with heavy rain is still likely.

In the Central Highlands for Tuesday there is a high (80 per cent) chance of showers and rain as well as the chance of a thunderstorm in the north, with medium (50 per cent) chances every else.

QUITE THE CONTRAST: Springsure grazier Zilla Green (inset) posted this picture showing the difference in circumstance for people living in drought-stricken parts of the state. Zilla Green

Conditions in that region are predicted to be the same on Wednesday.

In Capricornia, Tuesday brings a high (70 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain as well as the chance of a thunderstorm in the north and a slight (30 per cent) chance elsewhere.

Conditions are expected to be the same on Wednesday.

