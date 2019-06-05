Menu
Sleet falling in Eukey in the early hours of June 4.
Weather

Qld freezes as mercury plummets below zero

by Jesse Kuch
5th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
QUEENSLANDERS have endured another extremely cold morning as the temperature dropped below OC in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and the Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba went as low as -0.9C at 4.43am this morning, while Applethorpe and Oakey were -0.3C and -0.4C respectively.

Roma also registered -0.2C and Dalby 0C.

 

Caitlin Lancaster plays in the snow at Eukey.
Roma and Dalby are both due for sunny days with maximum temperatures of 18C.

Although not quite as cold, the southeast still had a chilly morning â€" dropping as low as 8C in parts of Brisbane, 10C on the Gold Coast and 8.8C on the Sunshine Coast early this morning.

The Gold Coast is due for a possible shower and a maximum temperature of 21C.

