Greyhound industry mourns loss of a legend

HE had a larger-than-life personality and a golden touch in training greyhounds.

William 'Billy' Harris was part of the furniture at the Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club but members of the club as well as the greyhound industry in Brisbane and the rest of Queensland are in mourning after the 73-year-old lost his battle with cancer last night.

William "Billy" Harris.

A father to two daughters in Suzie and Michelle, Harris had been part of Capalaba Greyhounds for more than 60 years, he was even presidents of the club, as well as spending time as the president of the Queensland Greyhound Breeders Association.

His family has a long legacy in the industry stretching back to when racing started in Australia in 1927.

His mum, Molly Campbell, has a race named after her at the Ipswich track.

The family is also the first to be inducted into the Queenland Greyhound Hall of Fame for services rendered.

Current president of Capalaba Greyhounds John Catton said the whole industry was sad for losing 'Billy'.

William "Billy" Harris with his daughter Suzie.

"Billy loved a joke, he's personality was definitely larger than life," he said.

"He could also be very stern, no one ever crossed Billy.

"He was just a fantastic person, he would always be the first person to put his hand up if anyone needed help."

Harris, who was also a Vietnam veteran, had been battling cancer for three years and when he was diagnosed, doctors said he wouldn't make it past Easter two years ago.

"But he kept fighting it and fighting it," Catton said.

"His daughter Suzie has taken over the training of his greyhounds and will continue his golden touch."

Harris' funeral will be at the Capalaba Greyhounds on June 6 from 10am.

"It's such a fitting way for him to go out having the funeral at the club," Catton said.

"We encourage everyone who knew him to come down and pay their respects to a great man."