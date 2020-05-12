Queensland has two days straight with no new cases

Plenty of cleaning and organising is happening in preparation for some more retail re-openings this weekend.

TODAY was Queensland’s second straight day with no new coronavirus cases as the state gradually moves out of lockdown.

While six cases were recorded overnight Monday into today, all of those were Queenslanders who were diagnosed and treated interstate - four in Victoria and two in Western Australia.

They have all now recovered.

Today there were 18 active cases left in Queensland with the overall total standing at 1051.

Of the active cases, seven were being treated in hospital and three in intensive care units.

Six people have died in Queensland as a result of coronavirus.

Central Queensland’s tally of eight cases, all of which have recovered, has not increased for more than a month.

With Queensland’s coronavirus recovery road map laid out, from Saturday the public will be allowed to access libraries, playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms for the first time since late March.

Also back on the “can-do” list from Saturday is dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual re-opening (no bars or gaming).

Public pools and lagoons can re-open.

Some beauty therapies and nail salons can operate for up to 10 people at a time.

The number of wedding guests permitted increases to 10 people and funeral attendance increases to 20 (30 outdoors).

Open homes and auctions can resume with a maximum of 10 people at a time.

Recreational travel, from Saturday, is allowed up to 150km from your home for day trips.