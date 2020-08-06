Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

Fears of a COVID-19 outbreak have grown after a Rockhampton woman reportedly tested positive.

FEARS of a suspected COVID-19 case in Rockhampton have sparked after a local woman, known to police, reportedly returned a positive test result.

Despite public concern, Queensland Health on Wednesday evening denied any knowledge of the alleged Central Queensland case.

Worries over the potential case were first posted online in a Rockhampton community group some days ago.

It has been widely speculated the alleged positive case lives with several individuals, even hosting a small gathering while potentially infected.

The Morning Bulletin understands local law enforcement reportedly informed the woman of her positive result before she was required to undertake mandatory isolation.

Details surrounding how the woman allegedly became infected are unknown at this time.

No formal confirmation of the possible case has been provided.

Queensland Health said in response that no additional cases had been recorded for the state apart from what was mentioned at Wednesday's press conference.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was the scene of potential COVID-19 outbreak this past May.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced no new cases had been recorded for the state.

The region's last confirmed case in early May was that of an aged care nurse who worked at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

Blackwater man Nathan Turner, 30, sadly died in late May from what was believed to be COVID-19, though secondary post-mortem testing concluded that was not the case.

Anyone displaying symptoms is urged to undergo testing at their nearest clinic.