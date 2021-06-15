Menu
Brittany Lauga Pic: Lachlan Berlin
Queensland Health responds to CQ Covid case claims

JANN HOULEY
15th Jun 2021 11:29 AM
A representative from Queensland Health has confirmed there is no active Covid case in Central Queensland after a woman claimed overnight her mother had tested positive, sparking fear in the community.

There were two cases reported in Queensland in the past 24 hours, both of them in hotel quarantine.

There are no hotel quarantine facilities in Central Queensland.

Queensland Police have advised they are not investigating the social media post “at this stage”.

Locals are outraged at the apparent prank.

“It’s childish and irresponsible and she should go and spend some quality in jail to reflect on her action,” one person wrote.

It comes after Member for Keppel assured Central Queensland residents there was no positive Covid case in the region, after the social media frenzy overnight.

A young Yeppoon woman had shared on Facebook that her mother had received a positive notification.

“Oh my God my mum tested positive for corona virus and I shared the same cigarette with her and my daughter had a sip out of her drink today,” the post read.

“What do I do.”

The same person posted again Tuesday morning, with a screenshot of what she claimed was a second notification from Queensland Health.

The second “notification” was written in a curly, cursive font unlike the first one.

“Stop telling me I’m a liar when I was just screenshotting my mums conversation,” reads the second post.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with the mother in question who refused to comment.

“Spreading false information in a global pandemic is irresponsible and causes fear in the community,” said Ms Lauga.

Originally published as Queensland Health responds to CQ Covid case claims

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

