Queensland hobby gun community fears rule change

They may look the part, but store owners and hobbyists alike say lifelike gel blaster guns are no more than toys.

Gel blasters, often modelled around real-life weapons including machine guns, fire high velocity pellets made of mostly water.

As it currently stands, gel blasters are only legal in Queensland and South Australia, but hobbyists are worried new moves towards legislation are the start of a slippery slope to illegalisation.

Last week, Police Minister Mark Ryan put out the call for a public consultation regarding the guns following recent misuses of the weapons.

Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan speaks to media in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

“Gel blasters and other replicas can look very similar to real firearms, and we don’t want them used to threaten people or commit crimes,” he said.

“We also don’t want to see young people in a bad situation – such as if a member of the community sees them with a gel blaster and calls the police.

“We all want to avoid a tragedy.”

Questions in the online public consultation portal strongly suggest the State Government is considering implementing further regulations.

CQ Gel Blasters business owner Damien Geyer.

It is already an offence to be seen openly carrying a gel blaster in public, but it is also rumoured the State Government plans to class them as ‘restricted firearms’ which would require users to acquire a license.

Store owners such as Damian Geyer believe there is already ample legislation and public awareness measures in place.

The gel blaster community has always feared further legislation which it believed was now in motion.

“We give out a pamphlet with every gun which tells people how they should transport it, store it, not to take it out in public – everything,” Mr Geyer said.

CQ Blaster has reopened in the main street showcasing lifelike toy guns which fire gel bullets

He said the community had been eager to work with Queensland Police on the ‘Stop and Think’ campaign which promotes safe use of the guns, but Mr Geyer said police never really came to the table.

“We’ve tried to do everything we can, but the police haven’t really promoted it and that’s very disappointing,” Mr Geyer said.

“It is a toy at the end of the day.”

Mr Geyer owns two gel blaster stores, one in Rockhampton and one in Gladstone, as well as running various meets and events ­including local and regional tournaments.

Between his two stores, he estimates more than 150 central Queenslanders have taken up the hobby.

A ROARING TRADE: CQ Blasters opens in the in East St with a crowd eager to get their hands on a Gel Blaster

Perhaps his biggest drive behind protecting the legalisation of gel blaster is the changes he has seen the hobby make to participant’s lives.

CQ dad Brett Whalan and his two sons Caleum and Blake have been a part of a local club for almost a year and frequent club events.

Mr Geyer said they were one of numerous families he’s seen brought closer by the sport.

He himself entered gel blaster enterprise to break his son’s addiction to online gaming which had him bound indoors.

“So good to see this sport grow and encourage kids to get off the Xbox and outdoors,” he said.

“This is the whole reason this business even started, trying to get my boy off Fortnite, so I bought a blaster and it’s just grown from there with so many like-minded people.”

Queensland Police has received on average one complaint each day regarding the misuse of gel blasters.

Queensland Police said there had been a noticeable increase in complaints over the past two years.