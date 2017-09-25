Queensland leaders go head to head on CQ power price

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

THE Queensland Government can continue to put maximum downward pressure on retail electricity prices and maintain the nation's lowest wholesale prices, because we continue to own our electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses.

As the independent Grattan Institute and the Turnbull Government's Australian Energy Market Operator reported, Queensland has the most secure system of any mainland National Electricity Markets with "no shortfall” risk for two and 10-year outlooks, which is in stark contrast to the privatised states.

My Government stopped the LNP privatising Stanwell, CS Energy, Ergon, Energex and Powerlink. By keeping these businesses, including a fleet of coal-fired power stations in public ownership, we have kept our electricity supplies the most secure and dramatically reduced the electricity price increases under the LNP.

While there has been double-digit price increases in other states, we have kept price increases to an annual average household bills to 1.9% over the last three years. Average annual electricity bills increased by 43% under Tim Nicholls.

We are delivering $1.16 billion Powering Queensland Plan to deliver extra electricity, more support for customers and additional infrastructure to connect large-scale solar projects in regional Queensland.

There is now more than a $5 billion pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects, and due to their location in regional Queensland, it is creating new jobs outside the south-east corner.

In stark contrast, the Newman-Nicholls LNP Government it put Swanbank E power station near Ipswich in mothballs and it placed half of the Tarong power station in "cold storage” because the wholesale price, according to the LNP Government, was too low. These actions not only increased wholesale electricity prices, but cost jobs. Five years ago, Tim Nicholls delivered his first budget in which he announced the cut of 14,000 government workers . To address the Nicholls' mismanagement, we have purchased gas and will have Swanbank E producing electricity this summer. Tarong power station is no longer in LNP "cold storage”. If the LNP was genuinely interested in addressing electricity issues for Queenslanders then they would join me in calling on the Turnbull Government to rewrite the national electricity market rules. To date there has been silence from the LNP in Queensland.

Under these unfair and outdated national rules, the Turnbull Government is allowing privatised electricity systems like NSW to put upward pressure on electricity prices for households and businesses in Queensland.

The NSW situation is perverse. NSW privatised their electricity businesses with the encouragement of the Federal Government and rely on surplus Queensland electricity to keep their lights on. The NSW LNP Government have refused to develop their own energy resources, including gas.

Queensland taxpayers shouldn't have to pay to keep a privatised NSW station open nor should we need to continually make-up for the shortfall on the refusal to develop gas in NSW. Malcolm Turnbull must rule out putting an impost on Queenslanders.

Queenslanders can be assured by continuing to own our electricity businesses and developing our coal, gas and renewable energy sources, we have the most secure electricity supply and the lowest wholesale electricity prices.

Queensland LNP Leader Tim Nicholls

WITH Queensland power bills soaring, independent Australian Competition and Consumer Commission boss Rod Sims this week confirmed an open secret.

Under Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor, the government-owned electricity generators have been manipulating the market and gouging families and businesses.

Mr Sims told the National Press Club: "Generator market power was clearly seen in Queensland with two generators having two-thirds of capacity and prices spiking.

"When the Queensland Government directed its generators to tone down their bidding, prices immediately reduced significantly.”

In other words, Labor has been caught out using electricity prices as a secret tax. For state-owned utilities to be driving up power bills for the sake of this financially-inept government's budget black hole is disgraceful.

Queensland electricity prices are at record highs and families and businesses are hurting.

In the lead-up to the election, the Premier seems strangely intent on talking about trust and delivery.

I am more than happy to set the record straight.

The Premier was part of the Bligh Cabinet that locked in 70% increases to network prices in 2010-11.

This is an undisputable fact that she chooses to conveniently ignore.

As Premier, she ripped out 100% dividends from the government's energy businesses, loaded them up with $5 billion of debt and allowed government-owned generator Stanwell Corporation to game the system, driving up electricity prices.

This has resulted in record power prices for every Queensland household, business and manufacturer.

And the situation is only going to get worse if Labor is afforded another term in government.

Annastacia Palaszczuk also fails to mention that every single Queenslander is currently paying $95 per year to fund renewable energy through their electricity bills - whether they like it or not.

Imagine what the eventual cost will be if Labor is allowed to ramp up to its 50% renewable target? The Queensland Productivity Commission Report into Electricity Pricing, commissioned by the Premier, found families would pay $317 million more for electricity as a result of Labor's 50% renewable energy policy. It also stated that business would pay $221 million more and industry would be slugged $746 million more for electricity.

As well, the report revealed Queenslanders would be subsidising electricity prices in other states and Queensland's economy would shrink. We'd see $10.8 billion in taxpayer-funded subsidies.

If Annastacia Palaszczuk really wants to talk about trust, it is high-time she comes clean on her government's family- and industry-destroying energy policies. She needs to have an honest conversation with Queenslanders, explaining to them why she is ripping them off through their electricity bills.

The LNP will not apologise for putting downward pressure on electricity prices - our policies are based on ensuring affordability and reliability. The Premier needs to stop playing games, name the election date and stop using taxpayers' funds to fly around the state for a phoney election campaign.