Queensland state of origin legend and Tannum Sands resident, Gary Larson has dyed his hair blue following New South Wales' state of origin win, after losing a bet with longtime friend Lisa Emmert.
Offbeat

Queensland legend stays true to his word after Origin loss

Matt Taylor
by
30th Jun 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:11 PM

WHILE many Queenslanders are still feeling the 'blues' after a rare State of Origin series loss, one former Queensland player has literally been transformed by the result.

Rugby league legend Gary Larson has lost a personal bet with long-time friend and staunch New South Welshman Lisa Emmert, meaning he'll be sporting a striking blue hairdo for up to three weeks.

Gary went without a fight as his hair was dyed during the week.

"It's a bet we had with Lisa. I obviously won the bet last year when Queensland won the origin series," he said.

"Lisa dyed her hair maroon and she was a good sport doing that so you've got to keep your bets.

"This year when we decided to have another.

"I was quietly confident, Lisa was quietly confident but obviously the better team won and so I've got to dye my hair blue."

 

Rugby League legend Gary Larson was forced to dye his hair blue after losing a state of origin bet.
Rugby League legend Gary Larson was forced to dye his hair blue after losing a state of origin bet. Contributed

Gary has been transformed with a pigment dye that is expected to last for up to three weeks.

It was a sweet moment for Lisa who knew all too well the feeling of walking around permanently stained in the opposition's colours.

"It's awful and people who knew me saw me and said 'you've lost a bet haven't you' and I had to say yes," she said.

"I had it in my hair for about three weeks and couldn't get it out.

 

"I was quite upset about it as it turned pink.

"I'm feeling really good about this and I'm really impressed that Gary's doing it."

Gary's friendship with Lisa and her mum Vicki Brown has spanned many years, with the Queensland legend enjoying plenty of banter with the pair during Origin time.

It's a special time of year for all three supporters as they try to live Origin's moniker of "'mate vs mate".

Lisa and Vicki said Gary's involvement to keep the tradition of Origin rivalries alive was testament to his character as an ex-player.

Gary has promised not to shave his hair as a result.

