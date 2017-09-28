Queensland LNP leader in Rocky tomorrow

CENTRAL Queensland will host state opposition leader, Tim Nicholls, after he was invited to present by Capricorn Enterprise.

Mr Nicholls will be speaking at Rockhampton's Quality Hotel Regent tomorrow, 192 Bolsover St, starting from midday and continuing until 2 pm.

With the next Queensland election to come in early 2018 at the latest, this serves as a unique opportunity for locals to question the political leader and hear about his vision of the future.

Last week, Capricorn Enterprise welcomed premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who spoke about the Great Keppel Island development.

On October 3, One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson and the Queensland party leader Steve Dickson will visit the region.