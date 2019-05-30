Queensland loses a man of dedication and vision

VISIONARY MAN: Under Kerry's leadership the Council negotiated agreements with mining companies to protect ratepayers.

ONE of Queensland's longest serving shire council chairmen, Kerry Park OBE passed away in Yeppoon on May 3, 2019, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

The Central Queensland grazier had a long and distinguished career in public life, awarded the Queen's Jubilee Medal in 1978 and the Order of the British Empire in 1986 in recognition of his service to Local Government and the people of Queensland.

First elected to the Duaringa Shire Council in 1970, Kerry became chairman in 1973 and served in that role for the next 21 years.

During that time Duaringa Shire was a hotspot of unparalleled development due to the advent of open cut and underground coal mining.

The service town of Blackwater quickly grew from 27 residents to more than 10,000 people at its peak, requiring the timely provision of infrastructure and modern facilities for mine workers and families and enhanced services to the surrounding rural community.

Under Kerry's leadership the Council negotiated agreements with the various mining companies to protect the ratepayers of the Shire from the enormous cost of providing the amenities in the new town.

It was a brilliant innovation which set a new framework for the future.

The Brigalow Scheme was also under way during this time, requiring the surveying and development of access roads across the 18,201 square kilometre Duaringa Shire.

It was a time of new industries, development and challenge.

Electricity was being pushed to the west, raising living standards in the bush and regional towns.

Fire services were being upgraded, and local government was fighting for changes to funding and recognition as a third tier of government in its own right.

It was the biggest disappointment of Kerry's political career that he was not able to achieve that recognition for local government.

The period also encompassed a pendulum swing towards government instability, which affected all areas of administration and service.

Kerry was born to the bush, growing up on the cattle station Namoi Hills, Dingo.

After his marriage to wife Betty, the couple moved to Sanders, Dingo, where they raised three sons.

He was initially educated by Primary Correspondence, and later at the one-teacher School at Dingo, before boarding at Rockhampton Boys Grammar.

When Kerry put his hat in the ring to become a Member of Duaringa Shire, local government was different.

There was little or no monetary reward, no salary and no superannuation.

People put their hand up for all the right reasons: the betterment of their community and to make a difference.

Dedicated, charismatic and capable, with a rapier wit, Kerry excelled at his commitments and served his community and the people of Queensland unstintingly.

He also served on many committees and in ambassadorial roles - 1988 Ambassador Expo 88, 1990 Member Queensland Mineral Resources Act Review Committee, 1991 to 1994 a Member of the Queensland Roadside Conservation Committee, 1991 to 1994 a Member of the Queensland Land Use Consultative Committee, 1992 to 1994 a member of the Capricorn Tourist and Development Organisation.

Kerry also sealed the Sister City Agreement in Japan between Duaringa and Fujisawa Councils, and in 1994 was awarded the Duaringa Shire Citizen of the Year.

He always championed the bush and had the greatest admiration and respect for the country women of Queensland.

This included chairing the Annual Meetings of the QCWA Branches in the shire for 21 years.

A keen and talented sportsman, he encouraged and supported the various local sporting groups and ensured that the development of Blackwater and the smaller towns included many and varied sporting facilities and service clubs.

When he retired from local government 25 years ago, Kerry stated "I leave the arena with no regrets and secure in the knowledge that, however history judges me, I have always acted with honest intent. If I could pass on one piece of advice, I would simply say 'Let people question your ability, but never your integrity'.”