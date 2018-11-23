Menu
The man was charged with five counts of fraud.
Barry Leddicoat
Crime

Queensland man on $1m fraud charges

by Sophie Chirgwin
23rd Nov 2018 3:45 AM
A MAN has been charged following a long investigation into alleged company fraud activities totalling more than $1 million.

The investigation, called Operation Quebec Oblivion focused on the role the man allegedly played with companies involved in supplying meat for human consumption and also for the pet food industry.

"It is alleged the man operated three companies and was responsible for failing to deliver product, impersonating another person (named as a Director of the company) in order to obtain finance, and conducted dishonest dealings," police media say.

"It is alleged the offences were committed over a period from May 2016 to September 2018."

He was charged yesterday with five counts of fraud while a second man - aged 64 - was also charged with one count of fraud for his alleged involvement in one of the offences.

The 41-year-old appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning and was bailed to appear before the court on December 17.

