Police on the scene in north Queensland.
Crime

Fight between mates led to murder, police allege

by Ed Jackson, AAP
25th Oct 2018 4:13 PM

A FIGHT between two men at a north Queensland property earlier this month ended in murder, police say.

Joshua James Richards, 27, faced Cairns Magistrates Court today on one count of murder after being arrested by police yesterday.

It is alleged Richards killed a 38-year-old man after what they describe as an "disagreement" at a property in Killaloe, near Port Douglas, owned by Richards.

 

Police on the scene in north Queensland.
Acting Inspector Kevin Goan said the pair were known to each other but wouldn't elaborate on their relationship.

"They were part of a circle of friends," Insp Goan told reporters.

"They had been known to each other for a significant period of time."

The scene in Killaloe.
The discovery of the 38-year-old's ute on fire on the Mossman Mount Molloy Rd on Wednesday morning led police to discover his remains at the property in south Mossman later that afternoon.

The ute owner had first been reported missing by a family member on October 17.

Inspector Goan said the man's disappearance wasn't out of character but the discovery of his vehicle had heightened concerns.

Where the remains were found.
He said anyone who may have seen anyone walking on Mossman Mount Molloy Rd between 6am and 9am on Wednesday morning to contact them.

He also asked for anyone who may have seen a white Holden Rodeo utility with a ladder rack and aluminium toolboxes in the Mossman area between October 17 and 23 to come forward.

Richards has been remanded in custody with his matter adjourned until December 19.

