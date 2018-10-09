Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fighting snakes fall three storeys
Environment

MP criticised for killing ‘totally harmless’ snake

9th Oct 2018 11:10 AM

A Queensland politician has been criticised for posting an image of a dead snake to his Facebook page over the weekend.

Redlands-based Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson posted the photo, alongside a caption saying the reptile, which he suspected was a venomous brown snake, had tried to attack him.

Tony Morrison from Redland's Snake Catcher took a screengrab of the post and shared it to his page, calling out the MP for committing an offence by killing the animal.

He identified the snake as a keelback, which he said was "totally harmless" and a valuable part of the local ecosystem due to its tendency to eat cane toads.

Mr Robinson deleted his original post, but issued another warning on Monday for locals to beware of snakes.

He said would have called a snake catcher to remove the snake had he had more than a "split second" to respond to the attack.

Commentators on Facebook were quick to point out that Robinson should have known better, given his Bachelor of Science, with majors in marine biology and zoology from James Cook University, as stated in his parliamentary biography.

editors picks harmless killing mark robinson queensland mp snake

Top Stories

    Police investigate body found in CQ creek

    Police investigate body found in CQ creek

    News Crews were tasked to a Yeppoon park early this morning after a witness called police

    Spectacular Keppel islands captured and bound in new book

    premium_icon Spectacular Keppel islands captured and bound in new book

    News The book looks at the history of the islands history and journey

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    Council tells court Kershaw Gardens not used by holidayers

    premium_icon Council tells court Kershaw Gardens not used by holidayers

    Council News Dispute over overnight stays at city park returns to court

    Local Partners