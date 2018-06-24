Menu
Gavin Cooper and the Queensland Origin team stretch their leg on a team walk at Parramatta Park. Pics Adam Head
Rugby League

Hannay: They’re ready for an upset

by RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD
24th Jun 2018 12:58 PM
QUEENSLAND assistant coach Josh Hannay has declared the Maroons ready to go as they fight to save the Origin series at ANZ Stadium tonight.

The Maroons are expected to be 1-17 in tonight's Origin II showdown in Sydney, after Hannay confirmed prop Dylan Napa had ticked all the boxes in overcoming an ankle injury.

Queensland are heading into the clash as the underdogs yet again, with the series hanging in the balance following NSW's Game One victory.

Queensland walk off the nerves on Sunday morning. Pic: Adam Head
It will be a massive task to save the series while in enemy territory but, during this morning's team walk, Hannay said the team are confident they can cause an upset.

"You're nervous about every State of Origin," he said.

Napa’s in. Pic: Adam Head
"There's a lot on the line.

"We know what's in front of us. It's going to be a tough task tonight but our preparation has been faultless.

"We're really confident of what we can produce."

Napa's inclusion will be a boost for the team, after a week of uncertainty around the fiery prop.

Both he and his starting front row partner Jarrod Wallace copped some criticism after Game One and it's expected they will both have a big game tonight.

But Hannay said there is no pressure on them to bring aggression, just to do their job.

"He's done everything asked of him this week," Hannay said of Napa.

"He's ready to go."

"There were stages in Game One where I think our middles were disappointed with how they handled it

"In terms of fireworks and physicality … the threat that NSW pose is their speed and their little men through the middle. We just need our middles to handle that.

"We don't need them to be overly aggressive and trying to take heads off. We need our guys to defend really well and defend the threat NSW pose through the middle of the field."

